Jon Ossoff: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who is seeking reelection in Georgia.
Dec. 4, 2024: Jon Ossoff lays the groundwork for 2026 reelection campaign
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who is seeking reelection in Georgia.
Dec. 4, 2024: Jon Ossoff lays the groundwork for 2026 reelection campaign
April 25, 2025: Ossoff ‘strongly’ backs Trump impeachment but says Democrats need to flip House first
July 12, 2025: Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally
Aug. 23, 2025: Opinion: Jon Ossoff’s 2026 playbook is to work with GOP, bash Trump, repeat
Oct. 13, 2025: Republicans see shutdown fight as a test for Ossoff’s 2026 playbook
Oct. 31, 2025: Senate poll: Ossoff riding high in Georgia; MAGA firebrand leads GOP field
Dec. 19, 2025: Ossoff finds firmer footing as 2026 race takes shape
Jan. 15, 2026: Ossoff opens 2026 with $25M war chest in high-stakes reelection bid
Feb. 8, 2026: As Republicans splinter, Ossoff seizes the offensive in a changing Senate race
Feb. 16, 2026: Ossoff accuses Trump of ordering Fulton County raid to suppress Black voters
April 15, 2026: Jon Ossoff posts record $14M haul in high-stakes Georgia Senate race