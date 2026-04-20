Elections

Jon Ossoff: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during Georgia Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on March 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during Georgia Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on March 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who is seeking reelection in Georgia.

Dec. 4, 2024: Jon Ossoff lays the groundwork for 2026 reelection campaign

April 25, 2025: Ossoff ‘strongly’ backs Trump impeachment but says Democrats need to flip House first

July 12, 2025: Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

Aug. 23, 2025: Opinion: Jon Ossoff’s 2026 playbook is to work with GOP, bash Trump, repeat

Oct. 13, 2025: Republicans see shutdown fight as a test for Ossoff’s 2026 playbook

Oct. 31, 2025: Senate poll: Ossoff riding high in Georgia; MAGA firebrand leads GOP field

Dec. 19, 2025: Ossoff finds firmer footing as 2026 race takes shape

Jan. 15, 2026: Ossoff opens 2026 with $25M war chest in high-stakes reelection bid

Feb. 8, 2026: As Republicans splinter, Ossoff seizes the offensive in a changing Senate race

Feb. 16, 2026: Ossoff accuses Trump of ordering Fulton County raid to suppress Black voters

April 15, 2026: Jon Ossoff posts record $14M haul in high-stakes Georgia Senate race

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