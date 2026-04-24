U.S. House District 5: Williams dominates Atlanta re-election race

Williams was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 after the death of Atlanta’s longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis. This year she has drawn one Democratic primary opponent — Arnetress Elaine Beatty, who lives in Clayton County.

Nikema Williams is the overwhelming favorite to win another term representing the Atlanta-based 5th Congressional District.

Beatty has never held elected office and had just $6,400 in her campaign account, according to the most recent filings from the Federal Election Commission.

Last July, former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced he planned to challenge Williams but he never qualified for the race.

A controversial figure, Hill served time in federal prison after he was convicted of violating the civil rights of inmates at the Clayton County Jail.

Williams had been doing double duty, serving in Congress and as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia. But she handed off the reins of the party last year after facing pressure from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and others who questioned whether she had enough time to devote to fundraising and organizing for Democrats.