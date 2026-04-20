Rick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Rick Jackson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Feb. 3, 2026: Republican Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race in surprise move
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Rick Jackson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Feb. 3, 2026: Republican Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race in surprise move
Feb. 18, 2026: Why Rick Jackson says he’ll be Trump’s ‘favorite governor’
March 5, 2026: Rick Jackson promises to ‘unwind’ his company’s state contracts if elected
March 20, 2026: How Jones-Jackson clash has engulfed governor’s race — and Georgia politics
March 27, 2026: Opinion: A billionaire walks into a Golden Corral: The Rick Jackson story
April 7, 2026: Jackson gets new endorsement in bruising GOP race for Georgia governor