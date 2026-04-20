Politics

Rick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Republican Rick Jackson speaks to reporters after qualifying to run for governor March 6, 2026. (Jeff Amy/AP)
Republican Rick Jackson speaks to reporters after qualifying to run for governor March 6, 2026. (Jeff Amy/AP)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Rick Jackson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.

Feb. 3, 2026: Republican Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race in surprise move

Feb. 18, 2026: Why Rick Jackson says he’ll be Trump’s ‘favorite governor’

March 5, 2026: Rick Jackson promises to ‘unwind’ his company’s state contracts if elected

March 20, 2026: How Jones-Jackson clash has engulfed governor’s race — and Georgia politics

March 27, 2026: Opinion: A billionaire walks into a Golden Corral: The Rick Jackson story

April 7, 2026: Jackson gets new endorsement in bruising GOP race for Georgia governor

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