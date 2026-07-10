Politics Governor’s race puts Georgia’s struggling foster care system in the spotlight Rick Jackson’s foster care-to-billionaire backstory is a centerpiece of his campaign. Years of advocacy under the Gold Dome gives insight into his policy stances. (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pexels)

By Riley Bunch 45 minutes ago Share

More than 10 years ago, a wealthy businessman pushed Georgia lawmakers to partially privatize the state’s embattled foster care system — and grounded his case in his own past. Rick Jackson had entered foster care in Atlanta at age 13, he told lawmakers in a tearful public testimony. He shuffled from home to home, cycling through eight elementary schools and five high schools along the way. “I believe there has never been a better time to pursue a bold, proven transformation of our child welfare system,” he said. At the time, Jackson was known as the CEO of Jackson Healthcare and for his philanthropic work with foster children. Today, his history is central to his unexpected and expensive campaign for governor that has jolted the state’s Republican politics.

Rick Jackson meets with two former foster children including Crystal Williams (left) at the Sloppy Floyd Building in January 2014 before heading to the Capitol for a meeting with lawmakers. (Bob Andres/AJC 2014) Georgia’s child welfare advocates hope his campaign will sharpen the focus on the state’s troubled foster care system, which serves about 11,000 children and has been plagued by issues like overloaded caseworkers and a major budget deficit, and was the focus of a U.S. Senate investigation. Earlier this year, the Department of Human Services, which oversees foster care, reported an $85.7 million budget shortfall that prompted cuts to specialized programs. The state slashed funding for initiatives aimed at improving graduation rates for foster children, programs for medically fragile children and parent education and training opportunities. At the time, the department blamed the federal government shutdown that lasted more than 40 days last fall. But the agency also pointed to the rapid escalation of costs to inflation, workforce challenges, decreased federal funding, court-ordered services and children with increasingly complex needs entering foster care.

Providers are also facing a severe shortage of foster families who can’t afford to take care of a child. From 2019 to 2025, the country saw a 20% drop in licensed foster homes. In Georgia, the decline was 40%.

“Right now, we’re in crisis mode,” said Allison Ashe, president and CEO of child welfare organization Wellroot Family Services. “I just hope that any candidate for the governor’s office would be focused on children and families and making sure that children and families in our state thrive.” Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson speaks to supporters at his election night party in Atlanta last month. (Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia politicians running for statewide office rarely campaign on child welfare issues. But Jackson has highlighted his story as a foster child who once lived in Atlanta’s Techwood Homes — the first public housing project in the United States — before becoming a billionaire executive. “I know what it’s like to feel like nobody sees you,” Jackson said onstage after his runoff victory. “That’s why this fight is personal to me. When you grow up the way I did, you never forget where you came from.” The Republican’s candidacy surprised not only Georgia politicians, but even those in the advocacy community who know him and are accustomed to the issue languishing out of the limelight.

“It’s not a question for policymakers of whether problems exist — there are serious challenges that deserve sustained attention,” said Melissa Carter, executive director of the Barton Child Law and Policy Center at Emory University. “It’s really about leadership choices that move the system forward.” How Rick Jackson would change foster care in Georgia According to the Jackson campaign, if elected, he has several goals: Increase resources for Georgia’s struggling Division of Family & Children Services and modernize its systems to better connect the state office with providers.

Centralize the adoption process to reduce length of stay, with a goal of cutting the adoption time in half.

More training opportunities for foster parents.

Provide additional educational and life-skills programs for foster children before they age out of the system.

Enhance efforts to keep foster children in families and schools in their home county.

Match funding given to Georgia through the Trump administration’s Fostering the Future Accounts. Foster care on the campaign trail Jackson regularly shares details of his troubled upbringing on the campaign trail, a tactic that softened a contentious primary with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. He says his mother would often hand him her car keys to drive home when she was too drunk — well before he was old enough to get behind the wheel legally. Other times she would drop him off at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre promising to pick him up after a double-feature, but would never return. He’d make money by working a paper route, collecting bottles and scalping tickets outside of Georgia Tech football games. He said while in foster care, he saw a family praying together for the first time, sparking his own desire for companionship. And he said his philanthropy is driven by an anonymous Christmas gift one year of $100. Rick Jackson at around the time he went to live with a foster family. His difficult childhood strengthened his faith and inspired him to focus on "venture philanthropy," applying his considerable business acumen to charitable endeavors. (Courtesy of B.J. Demonbreun) Jackson regularly shares details of his troubled upbringing on the campaign trail, a tactic that softened a contentious primary with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. He says his mother would often hand him her car keys to drive home when she was too drunk — well before he was old enough to get behind the wheel legally. Other times she would drop him off at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre promising to pick him up after a double-feature, but would never return. He’d make money by working a paper route, collecting bottles and scalping tickets outside of Georgia Tech football games. He said while in foster care, he saw a family praying together for the first time, sparking his own desire for companionship. And he said his philanthropy is driven by an anonymous Christmas gift one year of $100. In 2022, Jackson backed a law that gives people a tax credit if they donate to foster care children as they age out of the system. But in 2014, his effort to partially privatize the system was met with pushback from the child welfare community, which raised questions about liability. In 2022, Jackson backed a law that gives people a tax credit if they donate to foster care children as they age out of the system. But in 2014, his effort to partially privatize the system was met with pushback from the child welfare community, which raised questions about liability. The idea is based on Florida, which has a fully privatized system. Jackson was working behind the scenes to rally the state’s top leaders behind the effort.

“It all just came really fast and felt really aggressive in terms of the momentum behind that proposal,” Carter said. “And at the time the outcomes that were being reported out of Florida also indicated that that model doesn’t offer any additional or better assurances of child safety or well-being.” Jackson’s campaign would not say whether he would push to privatize Georgia’s foster care system if elected governor. Shortly after announcing his bid, Jackson promised that if elected, he’d “unwind” his company’s state contracts. Jackson Healthcare has received more than $1 billion in payments by state agencies. That included foster care work by subsidiaries with the Department of Human services. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff greets a constituent at a rally in Savannah last month. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Democrats also want to elevate the issue. In his first general election TV ad released last week, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff highlighted his bipartisan investigation into abuse in Georgia’s foster care system and legislation combating child sex trafficking.

Georgia’s Department of Human Services declined an interview for the story. Director Candice Broce has been a vocal supporter of Jackson on social media while criticizing Ossoff for his federal investigation. And Jackson’s Democratic opponent, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, has her own personal ties to the issue. Bottoms and her husband adopted all four of their children after struggling with fertility issues. Bottoms said she saw firsthand the “heartbreaking challenges” of the foster care system when she worked as a court-appointed advocate for children in the system. “As governor, I will strengthen oversight, improve accountability, and ensure that the more than 11,000 children in Georgia’s foster care system receive the care, stability, and opportunities they deserve,” Bottoms said in a statement. Democratic candidate for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, walks to vote early with her son, Langston Bottoms, in the Georgia Primary Election, Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP) Affordability hits the foster care system The rising cost of living is a major contributor to the steady decline in potential foster care families.

Foster family inquiries are down more than 50% since 2024 for Wellroot Family Services, formerly known as the United Methodist Children’s Home and one of Georgia’s longest-serving child welfare organizations. “The rates that foster parents are paid haven’t kept pace with inflation — it used to not cost foster parents money to foster,” said Ashe, Wellroot’s director. “But now, families could potentially lose money when they foster, so there’s just less incentive.” Coupled with the budget deficit and foster children’s increasingly complex mental health needs, Ashe says Georgia’s foster care system needs significant help. “We need a governor who focuses on the complexity of the issues and is willing to tackle it all,” she said. Tiffani McLean-Camp, who was under the care of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services as a youth, sheds a tear as she testifies during the third hearing into the state's foster care system at Georgia State University School of Law in 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC) A state Senate study committee scheduled to meet this year notes that the “rapid escalation of costs jeopardizes the sustainability of existing programs.” The total price tag for home care services reached $141.3 million in 2025 and is estimated to exceed $164.7 million in the 2026 fiscal year.