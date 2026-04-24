U.S. House District 9: Pair of Republicans seeking to oust Andrew Clyde
Challengers accuse the Athens lawmaker of failing to deliver for his district.
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
While many of Georgia’s congressional incumbents are on a glide path to reelection, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of the 9th Congressional District is facing a formidable Republican challenge.
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon has raised more money than the two-term incumbent from Athens. Couvillon has raked in more than $679,000, compared to $553,000 for Clyde, according to the most recent campaign finance records. A third Republican candidate, Hall County Commissioner Gregg Poole, raised more than $159,000, the records show.
Couvillon has attacked Clyde for not bringing home money for needed projects in the district.
“Our congressman does not fight for you,” Couvillon said at a recent debate.
Clyde makes no apologies for opposing budget earmarks.
“Every solitary dollar spent on congressional earmarks is borrowed money,” Clyde said.
There are also two Democrats on the primary ballot in this district — retired banking executive Nick Alex, and party activist Caitlyn Gegen.
The district, which stretches from Athens into the northeast corner of the state, is solidly Republican. Clyde won in 2024 with 69% of the vote.
Andrew Clyde (from left), Sam Couvillon Gregg Poole.