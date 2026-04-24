U.S. House District 9: Pair of Republicans seeking to oust Andrew Clyde

Challengers accuse the Athens lawmaker of failing to deliver for his district.

Challengers accuse the Athens lawmaker of failing to deliver for his district.

While many of Georgia’s congressional incumbents are on a glide path to reelection, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of the 9th Congressional District is facing a formidable Republican challenge.

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon has raised more money than the two-term incumbent from Athens. Couvillon has raked in more than $679,000, compared to $553,000 for Clyde, according to the most recent campaign finance records. A third Republican candidate, Hall County Commissioner Gregg Poole, raised more than $159,000, the records show.