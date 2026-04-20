Elections

Keisha Lance Bottoms: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms listens to laid off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) workers during a roundtable in Clarkston, Ga., at the the start of her campaign tour, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms listens to laid off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) workers during a roundtable in Clarkston, Ga., at the the start of her campaign tour, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic candidate for governor:

WATCH: Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

April 4, 2025: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to run for Georgia governor

May 20, 2025: Find out why former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms chose now to run for governor

May 20, 2025: Will Keisha Lance Bottoms’ ties to Joe Biden hurt her campaign for governor?

May 22, 2025: Bottoms is running for governor. Will her mayoral legacy be a boon or burden?

June 16, 2025: Atlanta leaders snub former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ run for governor

Nov. 5, 2025: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Burt Jones lead in Georgia governor’s race

Nov. 17, 2025: Bottoms reframes her record as 2026 races takes shape

March 16, 2026: In Georgia governor’s race, Democrats battle for second spot in likely runoff

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