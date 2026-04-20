Keisha Lance Bottoms: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic candidate for governor:
WATCH: Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic candidate for governor:
WATCH: Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
April 4, 2025: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to run for Georgia governor
May 20, 2025: Find out why former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms chose now to run for governor
May 20, 2025: Will Keisha Lance Bottoms’ ties to Joe Biden hurt her campaign for governor?
May 22, 2025: Bottoms is running for governor. Will her mayoral legacy be a boon or burden?
June 16, 2025: Atlanta leaders snub former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ run for governor
Nov. 5, 2025: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Burt Jones lead in Georgia governor’s race
Nov. 17, 2025: Bottoms reframes her record as 2026 races takes shape
March 16, 2026: In Georgia governor’s race, Democrats battle for second spot in likely runoff