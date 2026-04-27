U.S. House District 4: Johnson seeks 11th Term in DeKalb County

Despite the primary challenges, the Lithonia Democrat is favored to win re-election.

Despite the primary challenges, the Lithonia Democrat is favored to win re-election.

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Lithonia Democrat faces Democratic primary challenges from businessman Ansel Postell and political consultant Ben Truman.

Hank Johnson is seeking his 11th term in the U.S. House representing Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, which covers a chunk of Atlanta’s eastern suburbs.

Neither Postell nor Truman has held elected office or reported fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

Johnson has cruised to re-election in his heavily Democratic district since he first took office in 2007. In 2024, he defeated his general election opponent by a 51-point margin.

On the GOP side, Republican James Duffie is running unopposed for his party’s nomination.