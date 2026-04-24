Democrats vying for state insurance commissioner focus on affordability

Incumbent John King has no Republican primary opposition as he seeks a second four-year term.

Incumbent John King has no Republican primary opposition as he seeks a second four-year term.

Five Democrats are competing in the May primary for the chance to challenge Georgia’s Republican incumbent Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King during the November general election.

Georgia’s insurance commissioner is responsible for overseeing insurance companies, licensing agents, regulating industrial loan offices and investigating suspected fraud. The office also conducts fire safety inspections of buildings.