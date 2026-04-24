U.S. House District 3: Jack cruises into primary with no Republican opponent

Two years ago, U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, had to survive a multi-candidate primary and a runoff election to get on the November ballot.
This year, the freshman Republican and former White House director of political affairs during President Donald Trump’s first term, has no GOP opponent.
Two Democrats are facing off to challenge Jack in November in this heavily Republican district, which stretches from the southwest Atlanta suburbs to the Alabama state line.
The Democrats include attorney George Johnson and retired Army Lt. Colonel Maura Keller. Jack easily defeated Keller in 2024 by a 2-1 margin.
U.S. Rep. Brian Jack speaks on a panel during U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s visit to Central Education Center in Newnan on Jan. 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)