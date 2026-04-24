U.S. House District 3: Jack cruises into primary with no Republican opponent

Two Democrats have lined up to challenge the freshman lawmaker in November in the heavily GOP district.

Two Democrats have lined up to challenge the freshman lawmaker in November in the heavily GOP district.

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two years ago, U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, had to survive a multi-candidate primary and a runoff election to get on the November ballot.

This year, the freshman Republican and former White House director of political affairs during President Donald Trump’s first term, has no GOP opponent.