Georgia Election 2026 Live Midterm Results
Track the latest Georgia results from the Nov. 3, 2026, election as votes are counted and reported by officials across the state. Follow vote totals, county-level returns and results for key races, including Georgia governor and U.S. Senate. Results update throughout election night as counties report new vote counts.
Jump to: Top races · All races
More coverage: Governor results · U.S. Senate results · Live county-level results map · See election results in your neighborhood · Georgia elections: Live updates
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
99% of the estimated votes counted
Georgia's Nov. 3 midterm elections feature two marquee contests. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is challenging Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. The race for governor is between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson. They are vying to replace two-term GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
Voters will also decide who will fill open seats for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Public Service Commission. Incumbents are seeking reelection for other statewide races: state school superintendent, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and a second Public Service Commission seat.
Georgia's 14 U.S. House seats are on the ballot.
Beyond the statewide and congressional races, voters across Georgia are casting ballots in state legislative and county-level contests.