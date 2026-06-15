Georgia's Nov. 3 midterm elections feature two marquee contests. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is challenging Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. The race for governor is between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson. They are vying to replace two-term GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Voters will also decide who will fill open seats for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Public Service Commission. Incumbents are seeking reelection for other statewide races: state school superintendent, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and a second Public Service Commission seat.

Georgia's 14 U.S. House seats are on the ballot.