Georgia Votes Race for Georgia labor commissioner features five-way Democratic primary Incumbent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia history, is the sole Republican. (Illustration: By the AJC)

By Amy Wenk 13 minutes ago Share

In the race for Georgia labor commissioner, five Democratic candidates are vying to challenge Republican incumbent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, who is running unopposed for her first full term. The labor commissioner handles applications for unemployment insurance, collects and reports on labor market data and manages career centers across the state.

The contest comes as Georgia’s labor market has cooled. The state lost 5,800 net jobs in the 12 months that ended in February, the most recent data available. The unemployment rate inched up to 3.6% in February, according to the Labor Department, though that’s better than the national rate. Labor commissioner is a role that often flies under the radar unless there is a crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of jobless claims, causing payment delays and thrusting it into a critical spotlight. Questions linger about how the department will manage an economic downturn in the future, as fears rise about the possibility of one. A 2025 report from the left-leaning Georgia Budget & Policy Institute said the department “remains unprepared to handle recession-level demands.” Here are the candidates:

Democrats Brett Hulme Brett Hulme Brett Hulme, of Savannah, is a longtime labor advocate and lobbyist. He is a former president of the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council, a nonprofit that assists unions. He has also served as political director for the Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council. Currently, he said he runs his own lobbying firm representing building trade unions in the state. Hulme said his campaign is a culmination of his efforts “trying to make it better for working people.” A key issue for him is enforcing the state law against worker misclassification, which he said he helped advance in 2022 in the state Legislature. That’s when a business improperly classifies a person as a contractor rather than an employee to avoid paying overtime, benefits and certain taxes. Brett Hulme, of Savannah, is a longtime labor advocate and lobbyist. He is a former president of the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council, a nonprofit that assists unions. He has also served as political director for the Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council. Currently, he said he runs his own lobbying firm representing building trade unions in the state. Hulme said his campaign is a culmination of his efforts “trying to make it better for working people.” A key issue for him is enforcing the state law against worker misclassification, which he said he helped advance in 2022 in the state Legislature. That’s when a business improperly classifies a person as a contractor rather than an employee to avoid paying overtime, benefits and certain taxes.