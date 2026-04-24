Georgia Votes U.S. House District 10: Trump support faces test in race to replace Collins Houston Gaines is up against a self-funded film executive in the Republican primary for open northeast Georgia seat. (Illustration: By the AJC)

By Tia Mitchell 44 minutes ago Share

Three Democrats and three Republicans are competing in their party primaries in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, one of a handful of open seats this year. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, is running for U.S. Senate instead of seeking another term. Because the district leans heavily Republican, the candidates in that primary have drawn the most attention and each has pledged to follow in Collins’ footsteps and pledged loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Only one, however, has Trump’s endorsement. Of the three Democratic candidates, only two are actively campaigning and neither has drawn the same level of fundraising dollars or attention as the Republican candidates. But they are hoping a blue wave in November can help them flip the seat. Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes counties in central Georgia just east of metro Atlanta, including the city of Athens. Collins won reelection in 2024 with 63% of the vote.

Here are the candidates:

Democrats: Pamela DeLancy: Pamela DeLancy (Courtesy) DeLancy is a retired Army nurse colonel who now works as a registered nurse. Access to health care and services for veterans are key components of her platform. Lexy Doherty: Lexy Doherty (Courtesy) An educational consultant by trade, she is also a former poll worker who has served on the Oconee Rivers Greenway Commission. She unsuccessfully ran against Collins in 2024 and is back again this year, saying she wanted to ensure voters in the district had a choice in the general election.

John Dority Dority has no website, did not report any fundraising activity to the Federal Election Commission and does not appear to be visible on the campaign trail. Republicans: Jeff Baker: Jeff Baker (Courtesy) Baker owns a plumbing company in Wilkes County and is a member of the local union for trade workers. Houston Gaines: State Reps. Chuck Efstration (left) R-Mulberry and Houston Gaines, R-Athens, listen to debate in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Houston Gaines has the backing of Trump and other Republican Party leaders. . He also has a clear fundraising advantage headed into the primary.