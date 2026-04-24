U.S. House District 13: A suddenly wide-open race in metro Atlanta

David Scott’s death just days before early primary voting has created another open congressional seat in Georgia.

David Scott’s death just days before early primary voting has created another open congressional seat in Georgia.

Scott, who was 80, had fallen out of favor with Democratic Party leaders recently over concerns about his age and health. They ousted him as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee in 2024.

U.S. Rep. David Scott’s death on April 22 has turned the race for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District into a wide-open contest .

In recent years, Scott avoided community events and did not participate in debate or door-to-door campaigning. He attracted a bevy of younger primary challengers, highlighting a debate within the party over its future.

Six Democrats are running, and Scott’s death has shifted the focus of the race. Instead of criticizing an incumbent, the candidates now must focus more on themselves — and one another.

The 13th District is heavily Democratic; Scott won reelection in 2024 with about 72% of the vote. It stretches around the perimeter of Atlanta’s suburbs from Gwinnett down to DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Henry and Clayton counties.

With so many candidates in the race, it’s likely to be decided by a runoff on June 16. The winner will face Republican Jonathan James Chavez in November.