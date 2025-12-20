Georgia Entertainment Scene 2025 Atlanta media year in review: CNN sale, ‘Bert Show’ ends, CBS swap The city’s media industry faced major shifts this year. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest stories. The 2025 Atlanta media year in review includes Bert Weiss (from left), Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Dagmar Midcap. (AJC/Fox/Courtesy)

This was a tumultuous year for Atlanta media with CNN possibly going on the block, “The Bert Show” ending, CBS changing Atlanta affiliates, and the TV and film production business in the dumps. Here’s a look back at some of the year’s biggest stories:

Joel Katz: The well-respected Atlanta entertainment attorney represented a vast array of A-list celebrities including James Brown, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Michael Jackson, Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, the group TLC and George Strait. He died in April at age 80. Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's “The Resident.” (Rodney Ho/AJC 2023) Malcolm-Jamal Warner: The beloved actor made his name as a teen on “The Cosby Show” but later landed a wide range of roles, coming to Atlanta in 2018 to play a surgeon on Fox’s “The Resident.” He chose to stay. He became entrenched in both the spoken word and jazz communities. He died in a tragic drowning accident in Costa Rica in July at age 54. In 1972, John Moore addresses a crowd for the WSB Fish Tale contest at the Atlanta Boat Show. (Courtesy of WSB Radio Archives) John Moore: A longtime WSB radio host in the 1970s, Moore died at age 82 in November. “It was a different era,” said his stepdaughter Laura Fowler. “Everybody listened to him. We would go to all the restaurant openings and new Six Flags rides. He was a big guy and very recognizable. We’d go out and people would come up to him. It was kind of cool and kind of embarrassing.”

Valerie Hoff DeCarlo “was a force with everything she did,” her husband, Derrick, said. (11Alive) Valerie Hoff DeCarlo: The former 11Alive reporter “was a force with everything she did,” said Derrick DeCarlo, who married her in 2004. “She was a strong, capable, loving woman and a wonderful mother.” Jon Shirek, shown here on a trip to Liverpool, was a huge Beatles fan, his wife, Nancy Nydam, said. (Courtesy) Jon Shirek: The eloquent and humble news reporter who spent a bulk of his career at 11Alive died of cancer in April. Shirek was nicknamed “The Poet” in the newsroom for his eloquent writing style. His colleagues called him unflappable and kind, the type of journalist the bosses could rely on to land the story and hit his marks every time. William “Cadillac Jack” Choate, a veteran country radio host in Atlanta, died of a heart attack in February at age 51. (Courtesy)