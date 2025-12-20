2025 Atlanta media year in review: CNN sale, ‘Bert Show’ ends, CBS swap

This was a tumultuous year for Atlanta media with CNN possibly going on the block, “The Bert Show” ending, CBS changing Atlanta affiliates, and the TV and film production business in the dumps.
Here’s a look back at some of the year’s biggest stories:
Former CNN President Tom Johnson meets with CEO Mark Thompson at the Midtown Turner campus for the unveiling of the CNN logo, previously at CNN Center for more than 25 years, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Atlanta. (Courtesy)
Warner Bros. Discovery up for sale: The New York-based media company, which has significant operations in Atlanta, announced plans in June to separate the deteriorating basic cable networks including TNT, TBS and CNN from HBO Max and the movie studio. Then it decided to put itself up for sale and in December, Netflix chose to buy part of the company. Paramount, which was spurned, opted for a hostile takeover. So who will ultimately own the company remains up in the air.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens reads a letter to retiring radio personality Bert Weiss while recording a spot for the final “Bert Show” on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
“The Bert Show” ends: Bert Weiss decided to call it quits after a quarter century of “The Bert Show,” a show he created in Atlanta that focused on relationships and authenticity. It became a successful syndicated show with a rotating cast whose departures would sometimes stir up controversy. (See Jeff Dauler, Davi Crimmins and Moe Mitchell.) Weiss will continue to run his podcast company but plans to focus on family and travel for the time being.
Will Trent, played by Ramon Rodriguez, and fellow Georgia Bureau of Investigations Detective Faith Mitchell, Iantha Richardson, grill a suspect during Season 2 of ABC’s “Will Trent.” (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)
TV and film business slogs along: Higher labor costs and rising competition from other states and countries have taken a toll on the Georgia’s TV and film business. A majority of soundstage space now sits empty with only 25 to 30 active productions at any given time compared to 40 to 50 three years ago. Athena Studios is looking to become a data center, while one of the early studio owners has converted some stages to other uses. And many major big-budget films have fled to Europe. Unfortunately, 2026 does not look any more promising unless the state Legislature actively decides to sweeten the state’s tax credit system. On the bright side, Georgia has attracted a lot of game shows.
DC Studios chief and director James Gunn (right) works with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult on the set of “Superman,” which is the latest reboot of the original DC Comics superhero. (Warner Bros.)
Thank you, James Gunn: Marvel fully abandoned Georgia for the U.K. in 2024, with “Thunderbolts,” its final movie shot in Atlanta, released this past spring. Rival DC Studios, while also working a lot in England, has not entirely left the state. One major factor: co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has a home in Atlanta. “I have the power to do that,” Gunn told the AJC over the summer. “Most filmmakers do not.” He not only shot Season 2 of “Peacemaker” with John Cena in metro Atlanta but also his take on “Superman” starring David Corenswet, which was a solid hit over the summer. He is bringing a “Superman” sequel to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in the spring 2026.
Taylor Scott (left) and Kevin Avery laugh as they are interviewed following their final broadcast of “The Kevin & Taylor Show” at the Fish 104.7 inside their studio on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Fish fried: Christian pop station Fish 104.7 ended its 25-year run in Atlanta at the end of January, replaced by a syndicated operation with no local personalities. Some of the staff like Dan Ratcliffe and Kim Fitz went to North Georgia Christian pop station the Pulse 101.1 while morning show hosts Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott found a new home at Star 94.1.
A tour guide explains various parts of Jackson, where portions of “Stranger Things” were filmed, during a walking tour on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Jason Allen for the AJC)
Clifton Davis (left) as stars Vernon Dupree and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree in “Beyond the Gates.” (Quantrell Colbert/CBS/TNS)
Soapy comeback: The first new daytime soap opera in the United States in a quarter century debuted earlier this year on CBS. Called “Beyond the Gates,” it focused on a wealthy Black family and shot year-round at Assembly Studios in Chamblee. The show did well enough that it was given a quick renewal for 2026.
Both WABE and GPB were both significantly impacted by federal funding cuts. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Joel Katz, a well-respected Atlanta entertainment attorney who represented a vast array of A-list celebrities, died in April. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2016)
Joel Katz: The well-respected Atlanta entertainment attorney represented a vast array of A-list celebrities including James Brown, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Michael Jackson, Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, the group TLC and George Strait. He died in April at age 80.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's “The Resident.” (Rodney Ho/AJC 2023)
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: The beloved actor made his name as a teen on “The Cosby Show” but later landed a wide range of roles, coming to Atlanta in 2018 to play a surgeon on Fox’s “The Resident.” He chose to stay. He became entrenched in both the spoken word and jazz communities. He died in a tragic drowning accident in Costa Rica in July at age 54.
In 1972, John Moore addresses a crowd for the WSB Fish Tale contest at the Atlanta Boat Show. (Courtesy of WSB Radio Archives)
John Moore:A longtime WSB radio host in the 1970s, Moore died at age 82 in November. “It was a different era,” said his stepdaughter Laura Fowler. “Everybody listened to him. We would go to all the restaurant openings and new Six Flags rides. He was a big guy and very recognizable. We’d go out and people would come up to him. It was kind of cool and kind of embarrassing.”
Valerie Hoff DeCarlo “was a force with everything she did,” her husband, Derrick, said. (11Alive)
Valerie Hoff DeCarlo: The former 11Alive reporter “was a force with everything she did,” said Derrick DeCarlo, who married her in 2004. “She was a strong, capable, loving woman and a wonderful mother.”
Jon Shirek, shown here on a trip to Liverpool, was a huge Beatles fan, his wife, Nancy Nydam, said. (Courtesy)
Jon Shirek: The eloquent and humble news reporter who spent a bulk of his career at 11Alive died of cancer in April. Shirek was nicknamed “The Poet” in the newsroom for his eloquent writing style. His colleagues called him unflappable and kind, the type of journalist the bosses could rely on to land the story and hit his marks every time.
William “Cadillac Jack” Choate, a veteran country radio host in Atlanta, died of a heart attack in February at age 51. (Courtesy)
Cadillac Jack: William “Cadillac Jack” Choate, a veteran country radio host in Atlanta, died of a heart attack in February at age 51. Donna, his wife, cited Choate’s “long and difficult struggle with mental illness and addiction” and said he “battled demons we couldn’t always understand … I hope and pray he has found the peace he was searching for all this time.”
A veteran 11Alive police reporter, Kevin Rowson died in September at age 72. (Kevin Rowson/Twitter)
Kevin Rowson: A veteran 11Alive police reporter, Rowson died in September at age 72. “He had no love for crime, for sure, but he was good at putting himself in the shoes of the people he was interviewing,” his wife, Karen, said. “He cared.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
