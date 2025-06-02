This marks a return to form for WANF, which operated as an independent station in the city for years before switching to CBS affiliation in 1994. Taking effect Aug. 15, the transition will allow WANF to add more hours of news programming, the station said.

WANF is the flagship property of Atlanta-based Gray, which took over the station in 2021 after purchasing Meredith Corp.’s local media group. The transaction also included Peachtree TV (WPCH).

Gray has since pumped millions of dollars into both properties. At WANF, which has long battled competing stations for ratings, this included hiring more than 40 roles across the newsroom and a rebranding campaign.

Since acquiring both stations, the company has said it increased local newscasts and original non-news programming.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gray Executive Chairman Hilton Howell said the decision was their choice.

“I’m happy about it,” Howell said. “It worked out well on all fronts.”

Gray renewed 52 additional CBS affiliations on “better terms,” though Howell didn’t elaborate on the sticking point between the two companies.

“It removes an issue between CBS and Gray,” he said.

Erik Schrader, general manager for WANF, said in an interview with the AJC that the transition will allow the station to add more local news and live sports programming once WANF is no longer airing programs like “The Price is Right,” “Beyond the Gates,” “60 Minutes” and “NCIS.” Currently, the station airs about eight hours of local news a day.

“I’m excited,” Schrader said. “I cannot wait to do this. This is exactly where the industry is headed. We are about news. Our agenda is the viewer and giving them what they want when they want it.”

The newsroom currently sits at 120 people. Schrader said the plan is to hire more people as they add more programming.

Most of Gray’s 180 stations are affiliated with a broadcast network but a handful are independent, including Phoenix’s KTVK.

Operating without an affiliate has a number of upsides. It gives station owners greater freedom over the programming they’re showing and allows them to retain much more of their ad revenue.

The downside, however, is that the station no longer has access to CBS programming, which could lead to a decline in viewership and a loss of brand association and resources.

CBS has affiliation agreements with seven stations in Georgia. WUPA has been owned by CBS since 1994, though it had never been an affiliate station.

WUPA’s transition will take effect Aug. 16, bringing an end to a brief period of independence after its previous affiliate, The CW, ended its contract in 2023. CBS said it will also launch a CBS News Atlanta streaming channel.

CBS now has the option to build a local news operation at WUPA, which has no local news coverage and runs a variety of game shows, judge shows and sitcoms.

This is CBS’s third broadcast affiliate in Atlanta. It began in 1949 at WAGA-TV, which switched to Fox in 1994.