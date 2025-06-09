Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday said it plans to split itself into two companies, with its studio businesses, HBO Max streaming service and prestige HBO network under one company and traditional cable network businesses such as CNN, Discovery and TNT under the other.
The spinoff of what WBD calls its Global Networks business, which includes the Atlanta based networks founded by Ted Turner, comes just three years after Discovery completed its purchase of WarnerMedia from AT&T, creating a huge company that included properties like CNN, Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, the storied Warner Bros. film and television studios and HBO. This unit will also include top free-to-air channels across Europe and select digital products such as Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report, according to a press release from the company.
Now that marriage will soon end with one company keeping the growth businesses that WBD calls Studios & Streaming and the Global Networks business keeping the traditional cable businesses such as CNN and Discovery along with the digital properties.
The studio unit will consist of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.
David Zaslav, president and CEO of WBD, will be the top executive of the Streaming & Studios business. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of WBD, will become the top leader of the networks business. The separation is expected to be completed in the middle of next year.
In December, WBD announced it was splitting its business into two pieces, a move that came months after WBD took a $9.1 billion write-down on its own book value to reflect the diminishing value of its networks. A write-down often occurs if assets acquired in a deal do not generate the financial results that were expected of them at the time of purchase.
An official spinoff was not announced at the time of the December announcement. But the move was seen as one that would make divestitures easier to happen. The unit under which its cable properties will be housed was then named Global Linear Networks, and it was unclear at that time if any streaming properties would be operated under it.
“The cultural significance of this great company and the impactful stories it has brought to life for more than a century have touched countless people all over the world. It’s a treasured legacy we will proudly continue in this next chapter of our celebrated history,” Zaslav in a press release. “By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today’s evolving media landscape.”
