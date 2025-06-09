Breaking: CNN and HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies
Business
Business

CNN and HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies

The entertainment giant, which owns several Atlanta-based cable networks, makes clearer its plans to reorganize itself
Personnel worked in March 2024, removing the bolts on the 12-foot, red-and-white iconic CNN sign outside of what was once CNN Center. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Personnel worked in March 2024, removing the bolts on the 12-foot, red-and-white iconic CNN sign outside of what was once CNN Center. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By and
1 hour ago

Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday said it plans to split itself into two companies, with its studio businesses, HBO Max streaming service and prestige HBO network under one company and traditional cable network businesses such as CNN, Discovery and TNT under the other.

The spinoff of what WBD calls its Global Networks business, which includes the Atlanta based networks founded by Ted Turner, comes just three years after Discovery completed its purchase of WarnerMedia from AT&T, creating a huge company that included properties like CNN, Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, the storied Warner Bros. film and television studios and HBO. This unit will also include top free-to-air channels across Europe and select digital products such as Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report, according to a press release from the company.

This image released by Warner Bros.Pictures shows David Corenswet in a scene from "Superman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Now that marriage will soon end with one company keeping the growth businesses that WBD calls Studios & Streaming and the Global Networks business keeping the traditional cable businesses such as CNN and Discovery along with the digital properties.

The studio unit will consist of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of WBD, will be the top executive of the Streaming & Studios business. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of WBD, will become the top leader of the networks business. The separation is expected to be completed in the middle of next year.

David Zaslav, President of Warner Bros Discovery, sits before the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In December, WBD announced it was splitting its business into two pieces, a move that came months after WBD took a $9.1 billion write-down on its own book value to reflect the diminishing value of its networks. A write-down often occurs if assets acquired in a deal do not generate the financial results that were expected of them at the time of purchase.

An official spinoff was not announced at the time of the December announcement. But the move was seen as one that would make divestitures easier to happen. The unit under which its cable properties will be housed was then named Global Linear Networks, and it was unclear at that time if any streaming properties would be operated under it.

“The cultural significance of this great company and the impactful stories it has brought to life for more than a century have touched countless people all over the world. It’s a treasured legacy we will proudly continue in this next chapter of our celebrated history,” Zaslav in a press release. “By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today’s evolving media landscape.”

— This is a breaking story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Authors

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Shaquille O'Neal, from left, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley speak at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies, dividing cable and streaming services

30m ago

A deal for WSB-TV? Atlanta News First owner interested in storied station.

Gray Media Chief Executive Hilton Howell said the company is open to acquiring WSB-TV.

Atlanta News First ends CBS affiliation after 31 years

If you're looking for "The Price is Right" or "60 Minutes," it won't be on Channel 46 come August

The Latest

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the Italy's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, May 18, 2025. (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Credit: AP

Why do automakers spend so much money on racing?

1h ago

Top executives for Atlanta-based EV charging firm step down

More apartments, townhomes and shops to rise near Sandy Springs’ city center

Featured

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

One lane has reopened after the Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

40m ago

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.