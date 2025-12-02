Georgia Entertainment Scene Where in Atlanta to catch the ‘Stranger Things’ series finale in theaters One theater is hosting a 1987-themed prom party to celebrate the end of the metro Atlanta-shot show. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in "Stranger Things: Season 5." (Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix, capitalizing on the popularity of metro Atlanta-shot show “Stranger Things,” placed tickets on sale Tuesday for a very limited run Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 of the two-hour series finale in more than 500 movie theaters nationwide. Here are local theaters will host screenings, according to st5finale.com:

In recent years, Netflix has been reluctant to work with movie theaters, occasionally providing a limited run of particular movies so they could qualify for awards like the Oscars. Examples include “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Maestro” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”