Georgia Entertainment Scene Dagmar Midcap coming back to Atlanta TV 15 years after departure She joins CBS Atlanta after 12 years at an NBC affiliate in San Diego. Dagmar Midcap, a popular weather forecaster on what was then WGCL-TV from 2008 to 2010 in Atlanta, has returned to Atlanta and the new CBS Atlanta operation. (AJC file)

Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap is coming back to Atlanta television after a 15-year absence on the new CBS Atlanta news affiliate. Her on-air start date has not been solidified, but she should be providing weather forecasts to Atlanta viewers by early December.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dagmar back to Atlanta,” said News Director Shawn Hoder in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Her energy, expertise, and deep connection to this community make her an incredible addition to our team.” RELATED The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes CBS Atlanta’s publicity team declined to allow Midcap or Hoder to speak to the AJC until after Midcap settles into her job. Midcap, 56, became a popular presence on the former CBS affiliate WGCL-TV from 2007 to 2010. She received so much buzz on social media at the time, WGCL management in 2009 gave her a billboard on a highly trafficked portion of I-85 and I-75. “I was on my bike when I first saw it,” Midcap said at the time. “I nearly spun off the road.”

The AJC, in a story about the billboard at the time, described her as possessing “a soothing voice, a pretty face and a warm personality. Fans have posted videos of her weather reports on YouTube. And the blogosphere has gone ga ga.”

Rodney Ho of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution profiled Dagmar Midcap in 2008. (AJC file) In a move that surprised viewers, Midcap quit her job at WGCL in 2010 in the middle of her contract after her boyfriend at the time took his own life. She tearfully spoke to the AJC at the Silver Skillet in Midtown soon after putting in her resignation, telling the publication she had been meeting with a grief counselor and therapists to grapple with her loss. She was having nightmares and was unable to sleep. She said she was taking medication and sleep aids. “I can’t keep doing that,” she said. “It’s starting to affect me on the air. I can’t think on the air.” She said she couldn’t cope with being in the city where she fell in love, where everything reminded her of her late boyfriend.

Dagmar Midcap worked as a meteorologist for San Diego's NBC affiliate from 2011 to 2023 after working at the CBS affiliate WGCL-TV form 2007 to 2010. (Courtesy of NBC 7 San Diego) Midcap moved to San Diego and landed a job at the NBC affiliate there as a meteorologist and stayed for 12 years until 2023, when she returned to metro Atlanta, found a place to live at Serenbe and landed her CBS Atlanta job. Midcap’s background is nothing if not colorful. She escaped a Vancouver-based cult at age 30 after an arranged marriage at age 19, according to an interview she did with the Times of San Diego. She began her TV career in Akron, Ohio, before returning to Canada to work on “Breakfast,” a morning program in Vancouver. Midcap's fans have posted videos of her weather reports on YouTube and have blogged incessantly about the Vancouver native. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)