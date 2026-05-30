The Atlanta airport’s shiny new parking deck is ‘just Phase 1′

This deck features lights to guide drivers to open spaces, real-time availability calculations, electric vehicle charging and antenna infrastructure to enable cellphones to keep working smoothly inside the deck.
It has more than 6,400 covered spaces and nearly 1,200 surface spaces for hourly, daily and employee parking.
It sits on the former site of the South economy surface lot andreplaces the soon-to-be-demolished South deck.
The opening is a major milestone in the airport’s ongoing parking revolution, spending hundreds of millions to replace and double the size of its domestic parking structures.
“This is just Phase 1,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a Friday ribbon-cutting of the other parking improvements underway. “When you’re the world’s busiest airport, you don’t get to slow down.”
Parking is a major revenue source for the airport, for which it competes with off-site private companies.
The new South parking deck connects passengers to the terminal via a new elevated walkway. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
“This parking project reflects the kind of growth ATL has to plan for and reflects what passengers want when they arrive at the airport,” said Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith.
“Passenger experience does not start in the security checkpoint, despite what many may believe,” he said.
“It begins really when you first enter the campus, and that’s what the parking project represents.”
Rather than walking across the arrival and departure drop-off lanes from the existing south deck, passengers can now enter the terminal through an elevated pedestrian walkway, featuring an installation from Atlanta-based artist Barry Lee.
But the new location could lengthen the walk for some who have relied on the existing South deck’s proximity to the Delta terminal for years.
Dickens told the crowd, “What I’m most excited about … is how we’re going to be using smart technology to set a new standard for airport parking.”
“To be honest, any of us who ever tried to navigate parking out here likely has experienced a challenge or two in the process trying to find parking.”
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.