Business The Atlanta airport’s shiny new parking deck is ‘just Phase 1′ The seven-level Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck has been under construction since 2023. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck with more than 7,000 spaces on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Emma Hurt 45 minutes ago Share

It’s a new parking era at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than a decade in the making. The seven-level $441 million Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck, which opens Monday morning, is a far cry from its over-40-years-old, four-level predecessor.

This deck features lights to guide drivers to open spaces, real-time availability calculations, electric vehicle charging and antenna infrastructure to enable cellphones to keep working smoothly inside the deck. It has more than 6,400 covered spaces and nearly 1,200 surface spaces for hourly, daily and employee parking. It sits on the former site of the South economy surface lot and replaces the soon-to-be-demolished South deck. The opening is a major milestone in the airport’s ongoing parking revolution, spending hundreds of millions to replace and double the size of its domestic parking structures.

“This is just Phase 1,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a Friday ribbon-cutting of the other parking improvements underway. “When you’re the world’s busiest airport, you don’t get to slow down.”

Parking is a major revenue source for the airport, for which it competes with off-site private companies. The new South parking deck connects passengers to the terminal via a new elevated walkway. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “This parking project reflects the kind of growth ATL has to plan for and reflects what passengers want when they arrive at the airport,” said Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith. “Passenger experience does not start in the security checkpoint, despite what many may believe,” he said. “It begins really when you first enter the campus, and that’s what the parking project represents.”

Rather than walking across the arrival and departure drop-off lanes from the existing south deck, passengers can now enter the terminal through an elevated pedestrian walkway, featuring an installation from Atlanta-based artist Barry Lee. But the new location could lengthen the walk for some who have relied on the existing South deck’s proximity to the Delta terminal for years. Dickens told the crowd, “What I’m most excited about … is how we’re going to be using smart technology to set a new standard for airport parking.” “To be honest, any of us who ever tried to navigate parking out here likely has experienced a challenge or two in the process trying to find parking.” The parking fees — which the airport raised last year — will be the same as the current decks: $10 an hour for hourly parking and $30 a day for daily parking.