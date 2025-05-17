Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Amazon quickly axes Kevin Bacon’s ‘The Bondsman’

The horror comedy series was shot out of Raleigh Studios in Senoia.
Kevin Bacon plays opposite Beth Grant in the new Amazon series "The Bondsman," a genre mashup featuring family drama, demon hunting and comedy. The show landed at No. 9 the week it came out on Nielsen’s most-watched streaming original series in early April, then fell off. (Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Kevin Bacon plays opposite Beth Grant in the new Amazon series "The Bondsman," a genre mashup featuring family drama, demon hunting and comedy. The show landed at No. 9 the week it came out on Nielsen’s most-watched streaming original series in early April, then fell off. (Amazon)
By
31 minutes ago

Amazon quickly axed Kevin Bacon’s horror comedy series “The Bondsman” just six weeks after it debuted last month.

The series, shot out of Raleigh Studios in Senoia (previous home of “The Walking Dead”), received solid critical reaction with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Viewership information was limited because Amazon only provides selective numbers and Nielsen publicly releases information about just the top-rated streaming shows.

“The Bondsman” landed at No. 9 the week it came out on Nielsen’s most-watched streaming original series in early April, then fell off.

ExploreKevin Bacon chain saws genres in fun Georgia-shot Amazon series ‘The Bondsman’
Kevin Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who is murdered and then resurrected by Satan, in “The Bondsman.” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Clearly, Amazon had much higher expectations for the series, hoping to capture the crowd that loves “The Boys” and “Reacher.”

In the eight episode series, Bacon plays Hub, a bondsman in a small town who dies but the Devil decides to bring him back to life to take down other more problematic demons.

This gives him a chance to spend more quality time with his mom (Beth Grant), who is also a bondsman, and try to win back his ex-wife (Jennifer Nettles) and teen son (Maxwell Jenkins).

“We wanted to create a laugh out loud, scream out loud roller-coaster ride where you don’t know what you’re going to get next,” said Erik Oleson, the showrunner and writer, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the series debut April 3. “It’s so full of heart and soul and love and life and yes, Kevin Bacon puts chain saws through demon’s faces!”

While Hollywood Reporter reviewer Angie Han praised Bacon’s “effortlessly winning lead” performance, she deemed the series as a whole “fitfully amusing but rarely as funny or heartfelt or surprising as it wants to be, and never as memorable as its attention-grabbing premise might lead you to hope.”

ExploreDoes Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

This is the third streaming series shot in metro Atlanta canceled after just one season this year. Two Peacock series, the drama “The Teacup” and the horror dramedy “Hysteria!” both debuted last fall and were nixed by the winter.

The NBC dramatic series “Found,” which starred Shanola Hampton and was produced in Atlanta, was also canceled this past week after two seasons. Another NBC series “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” which is currently airing, is still up in the air.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

From left, Faith (Iantha Richardson), Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) and Caleb (Yul Vazquez) try to take down a domestic terrorist group during Episode 17 of "Will Trent" Season 3. (Wilford Harewood/Disney)

Credit: Disney

‘Will Trent’ producers talk Season 3’s mariachi band, disco fever dream

"Will Trent" Season 3 concludes Tuesday, and the AJC talked to the ABC show's co-executive producers about the "big-swing opportunities and one-offs" from the season.

Robert Benton, Oscar-winning filmmaker of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dead at 92

‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘Sinners’ top box office charts once more

The Latest

"Games Women Play" features two former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Demetria McKinney (in the red dress) and Claudia Jordan (second to the left) at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre May 16 and May 17.(Courtesy of Jason Grohoske)

Credit: Jason Grohoske

Two ‘Housewives’ reunite for ‘Games Women Play’ at Cobb Energy

Life after ‘Shark Tank’: 7 Atlanta entrepreneurs embrace the show’s impact

Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.