WABE nixes arts culture show ‘City Lights’: ‘We can’t afford to sustain it’
Decision was made after $1.1 billion in federal cuts to public broadcasting in July.
"City Lights Collective" is being canceled less than three months after its debut as a budgetery move by 90.1/WABE-FM. Among those losing their jobs are producer/reporter Summer Evans (left) and show hosts Jon Goode (center) and Kim Drobes. (Courtesy of WABE)
“We’re facing new economics with 13% of our budget gone,” said Jennifer Dorian, president and chief executive officer. “This does not allow us to have two daily local radio programs. I am sad to end ‘City Lights Collective,’ but we can’t afford to sustain it.”
WABE CEO and President Jennifer Dorian — pictured speaking at the Moving Her Forward Summit in March — said the federal cuts to public broadcasting amounted to losing 13% of the station's budget. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
“Closer Look with Rose Scott,” which airs at noon and focuses on Atlanta local news and community affairs, will continue.
To address the hole in arts coverage generated by the cancellation of “City Lights Collective,” Dorian has created a full-time arts and culture position. Sherri Daye Scott, who was previously a marketing and communications executive at the station, will fill the role.
Scott will contribute stories to “All Things Considered” as well as social media. Dorian is also planning a weekly arts and culture newsletter.
“City Lights Collective,” which features multiple contributors from arts and news organizations around Atlanta, was an offshoot of the original show “City Lights,” which was hosted by Lois Reitzes for 10 years until she retired in June after 46 years at the station.
“This is so sudden and shocking,” Reitzes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionminutes after she found out. “I’ve always been an evangelist for arts and culture. Why is that any less important than news and politics? It’s part of who we are. I’d like to think the better part.”
When Congress decided to cut $1.1 billion in previously cleared funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting in July, WABE went on a special fundraising campaign to help make up for the $1.9 million it was going to lose in November. Dorian said the station’slocal donors came through with $1.6 million.
“Atlanta really met the moment,” Dorian said. “We are incredibly grateful. It helps avert any short-term financial crisis. However, we need to make smart decisions for our long-term sustainability.”
Dorian’s goal throughout these cuts was to maintain the newsroom, which peaked at 25 employees. Through attrition, it currently has 21.
WABE CEO and President Jennifer Dorian said the station could not afford to sustain two daily local radio programs, and she opted to cut the newly started "City Lights Collective" and keep "Closer Look with Rose Scott (pictured)." (Ben Gray for the AJC 2023)
“My priority in a time of tough financial pressures is to uphold the local newsroom and protect ‘Closer Look,’” Dorian said. “I don’t make these decisions lightly. I want to keep WABE strong and fortify the areas we consider most important.”
Dorian said she is in talks with National Public Radio to replace “City Lights Collective” with a national program at 1 p.m.
A story posted by NPR on Tuesday said the organization is planning to trim $5 million from its $300 million budget in the upcoming fiscal year but has no plans to lay off any staff.
Georgia Public Broadcasting, which covers the entire state and receives a significant amount of its budget from the state for educational content, has not released any public information regarding staff cuts or programming shifts.
“We have not cut any programs,” GPB spokesperson Mandy Wilson said, “but we are looking at production budgets and reducing costs where we can.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
