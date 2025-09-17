WABE nixes arts culture show ‘City Lights’: ‘We can’t afford to sustain it’

WABE CEO and President Jennifer Dorian — pictured speaking at the Moving Her Forward Summit in March — said the federal cuts to public broadcasting amounted to losing 13% of the station's budget. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

“City Lights Collective,” which features multiple contributors from arts and news organizations around Atlanta, was an offshoot of the original show “City Lights,” which was hosted by Lois Reitzes for 10 years until she retired in June after 46 years at the station.

Scott will contribute stories to “All Things Considered” as well as social media. Dorian is also planning a weekly arts and culture newsletter.

To address the hole in arts coverage generated by the cancellation of “City Lights Collective,” Dorian has created a full-time arts and culture position. Sherri Daye Scott, who was previously a marketing and communications executive at the station, will fill the role.

“Closer Look with Rose Scott,” which airs at noon and focuses on Atlanta local news and community affairs, will continue.

“This is so sudden and shocking,” Reitzes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution minutes after she found out. “I’ve always been an evangelist for arts and culture. Why is that any less important than news and politics? It’s part of who we are. I’d like to think the better part.”

The cuts will reduce WABE’s full-time staff to 79 after Dorian grew the staff to about 95 a couple of years ago. With fundraising stagnant or down and federal cuts on the horizon, Dorian made two previous rounds of staff cuts over the past year.

When Congress decided to cut $1.1 billion in previously cleared funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting in July, WABE went on a special fundraising campaign to help make up for the $1.9 million it was going to lose in November. Dorian said the station’s local donors came through with $1.6 million.

