Learn about two metro Atlantans on Peacock’s ‘Love Island’ Season 8

The initial cast of 12 attractive men and women on Season 8 of Peacock’s runaway hit “Love Island” features two metro Atlantans.
Kenzie Annis, who recently graduated from the nursing school of Kennesaw State University, and Tyrone marketing specialist Aniya Harvey are now in Fiji ready to find love and possibly win $100,000 with a mate. The new season begins Tuesday, June 2.
Both have Instagram and LinkedIn pages, which provide a small window into each of their lives. Harvey, though, whose Instagram account consists of modellike images of her, has not posted anything new on the account in three years.
Kenzie Annis
Age: 24
Residence: Kennesaw
Education: Recently graduated from Kennesaw State University with a nursing degree. “All glory to God,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I GRADUATED NURSING SCHOOL! Thank you KSU for some of the hardest, but best years of my life! I am happy to announce, I am now adding BSN to my name!”
Instagram followers: 16,000
TikTok followers: 21,900
Early controversy: An old photo of her with a “Make America Great Again” cap quickly surfaced after her casting was announced, leading her to release a statement on TikTok which read in part: “It’s important to remember that social media posts, likes or interactions from someone’s teen years do not fully define their current beliefs, character or values. Before viewers have even had the opportunity to get to know Kenzie, narratives are already being created based on outdated and selective information. We encourage everyone to approach these conversations with fairness, maturity, and an understanding that people grow and evolve over time … We hope people allow her the space to enter this new chapter without immediate judgment or unnecessary hostility.”
Aniya Harvey
Age: 23
Residence: Tyrone
Education: Graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 2020 and Florida Atlantic University in 2024 with a marketing degree. She played on the volleyball team at FAU for three seasons, but was injured during her senior year.
Famous dad: Her father is former NBA player Donnell Harvey.
Current job: Marketing work for nonprofit group Reconstructing Youth Foundation, created by her father in 2001 to help at-risk youth in southwest Georgia, according to the organization’s website. Harvey is also pursuing a career as an insurance agent, according to her LinkedIn profile. “I bring a fresh perspective and a data-driven approach to problem-solving, complemented by strong communication and interpersonal skills,” she wrote.
Instagram followers: 39,100