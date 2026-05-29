Georgia Entertainment Scene Learn about two metro Atlantans on Peacock’s ‘Love Island’ Season 8 Kenzie Annis and Aniya Harvey are part of the original cast of 12 in Fiji. Kenzie Annis, a KSU nursing school graduate, and marketing specialist Aniya Harvey from Tyrone are both on "Love Island" Season 8. (Courtesy of Peacock)

By Rodney Ho 31 minutes ago Share

The initial cast of 12 attractive men and women on Season 8 of Peacock’s runaway hit “Love Island” features two metro Atlantans. Kenzie Annis, who recently graduated from the nursing school of Kennesaw State University, and Tyrone marketing specialist Aniya Harvey are now in Fiji ready to find love and possibly win $100,000 with a mate. The new season begins Tuesday, June 2.

Both have Instagram and LinkedIn pages, which provide a small window into each of their lives. Harvey, though, whose Instagram account consists of modellike images of her, has not posted anything new on the account in three years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis) Kenzie Annis Age: 24 Residence: Kennesaw

Education: Recently graduated from Kennesaw State University with a nursing degree. “All glory to God,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I GRADUATED NURSING SCHOOL! Thank you KSU for some of the hardest, but best years of my life! I am happy to announce, I am now adding BSN to my name!”

Instagram followers: 16,000 TikTok followers: 21,900 Early controversy: An old photo of her with a “Make America Great Again” cap quickly surfaced after her casting was announced, leading her to release a statement on TikTok which read in part: “It’s important to remember that social media posts, likes or interactions from someone’s teen years do not fully define their current beliefs, character or values. Before viewers have even had the opportunity to get to know Kenzie, narratives are already being created based on outdated and selective information. We encourage everyone to approach these conversations with fairness, maturity, and an understanding that people grow and evolve over time … We hope people allow her the space to enter this new chapter without immediate judgment or unnecessary hostility.” Aniya Harvey Age: 23