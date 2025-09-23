Georgia Entertainment Scene Bert Weiss is retiring ‘The Bert Show’ after 25 years: ‘I am at peace’ ‘I have grown in a way that this doesn’t really serve me as much anymore,’ he says. “I was that little kid always looking for accolades and applause. It seemed natural that I’d get into an industry that is based on ratings and likes and accolades,” says "The Bert Show" creator Bert Weiss. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Bert Weiss announced on air Tuesday that he will be retiring Oct. 24 after 25 years on “The Bert Show.” “I am at peace in leaving radio,” he said. “For me personally, this is exactly what I need with my life now. I have grown in a way that this doesn’t really serve me as much anymore.”

Weiss, who was recently inducted into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, got engaged earlier this month and wants to travel and live his life in a way he hasn’t been able to because of the responsibility of the show. Even with a year left on his contract, he said it was the right time. RELATED ‘Bert Show’ host Bert Weiss gets engaged “I feel like I’m shedding a skin,” Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Tuesday’s show concluded. “My appetite for adulation has gone away. I don’t get nearly as jazzed about it as I used to.” Weiss goofs around with Zy Fagin, a Bert's Big Adventure participant, who has had a brain aneurysm. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Weiss, 58, began the show in March, 2001 on a brand new station Q100 with a modest signal. He had never hosted a show before, having previously worked under the legendary Kidd Kraddick in Dallas.

He focused his show on relationships and gossip, targeting women ages 25 to 54, and the show became a phenomenon. His philosophy was to be authentic and vulnerable on air, which drew big audiences but could also be a burden, he said.

“It’s taxing,” he told the AJC. “I want to protect my relationships at all costs. I’m about to get married. I don’t feel the need to share so much or defend my life.” Weiss had to talk about his divorce a decade ago on air, as well as his engagement break-off in 2023. But he also got to share the happy parts of his life like his kids and his engagement to Amanda Coker earlier this month. Weiss got engaged to Amanda Coker in Scotland earlier this month. (Courtesy of Bert Weiss) “My whole life has been performative,” he said on air. “I was that little kid always looking for accolades and applause. It seemed natural that I’d get into an industry that is based on ratings and likes and accolades.” But, “I am finally at a part of my life now where I don’t want that anymore.”

Weiss said he wants to enjoy some time off before he decides what his next big move will be. “I can still climb a mountain with Amanda if I want to,” he said. “I don’t know if I can do that in 15 years. I have enough health and a nice enough nest egg to do those things. If I want to pursue joy the way I define it, I can do that.” He is leaving “The Bert Show” from a point of strength. His show, which is syndicated in 20 markets, remains popular in Atlanta, a consistent top performer for much of its run. In July’s Nielsen ratings, his show ranked seventh overall in Atlanta and No. 1 among women 25 to 54. But the economics of a radio syndication have gotten tougher as listenership has dropped in favor of podcasts and Spotify. Weiss had to let go a couple of his off air employees over the summer including Tracey Kinney, longtime director of operations. And Moe Mitchell, a cast member since 2018, left a few weeks ago without explanation. Bert Show (Kristin Klingshirn, Bert Weiss, Brian Moote) promoting their newest sponsor Georgia United Credit Union. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

“What a loss for the Atlanta market to not have ‘The Bert Show’ on,” said Melissa Carter, who started the show with Weiss back in 2000 and spent 10 years on it. “It has raised a generation of people. Kudos for him to get a full night’s sleep. He deserves an immense amount of credit to be able to maintain that level of content and consistency. I know people who are my age who have listened since the beginning.” Mark Owens, a producer for the show in its early years, said “The Bert Show” was his first salaried job. “He taught me a work ethic and get it done mentality that I have carried with me for 25 years,” he said. Owens said he is amazed how well Weiss, even as he got older, shifted his cast younger to ensure the subject matter remained relevant to the core listeners. “He knows his audience as well as anybody in the industry,” he said. RELATED A look back at a 2005 Atlanta Magazine profile of the Bert Show "The Bert Show" featured on Atlanta magazine in 2005. (Courtesy of Atlanta Magazine) RELATED Moe Mitchell leaves ‘The Bert Show’ after 7 years What Q99.7 (which previously was called Q100) plans to replace “The Bert Show” with has not been announced. Justin Schaflander, market manager for Cumulus Atlanta which includes Q99.7, did not respond to a text or call for comment.