Donor leaves WABE $3 million, largest individual gift in station’s history

An Atlanta resident has bequeathed WABE a $3 million donation, the largest one-time individual donation in the nonprofit media operation’s 76-year history.
It’s a much-needed financial boost just as WABE loses federal support. The organization has cut staff and programming to accommodate the loss of $1.9 million in annual funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, which Congress defunded this month.
Richard “Rick” Bortle, a Florida native and longtime Atlanta resident, earmarked the money for WABE in his will after he died at age 72 in February 2023 from esophageal cancer.
Bortle had no heirs and decided to give the value of his entire estate to WABE as an avid fan of both the radio and television station.
WABE CEO Jennifer Dorian presents a mostly upbeat take on WABE's future during the quarterly board meeting Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at WABE headquarters in Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Jennifer Dorian, WABE chief executive officer, found out about the pending bequest this past spring, more than two years after his death.
“I feel elated and fortunate,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This was an unexpected, uplifting gift.”
WABE typically gets bequests around once a year in the $10,000 to $100,000 range, she noted. Dorian said the good news came before WABE found out it was losing 10% of its annual funding from CPB.
WABE will place about half the Bortle estate gift toward strengthening its local news and operations budgets and technology, she said. The other half will go into establishing an operating cash reserve to better ensure long-term stability.
WABE recently introduced “In These Times,” a new weekly podcast hosted by veteran journalist Bill Nigut.
Bortle grew up in southern Florida and studied architecture at the University of Miami, according to information provided to WABE by Jason Brister, the executor of Bortle’s will. Bortle once ran arecycling business and moved to Atlanta around 2000, where he worked at a company that manufactured low pressure fans.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.