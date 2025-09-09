In a local first, CBS Atlanta has a new virtual and augmented reality newsroom

CBS News Atlanta (WUPA-TV) is launching its first newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday with a fully augmented and virtual reality newsroom, the first among local TV stations in town.

Atlanta native Jobina Fortson-Evans will be CBS Atlanta’s anchor for both newscasts. She was previously a host on “ATL Live,” a features program on Atlanta News First (WANF-TV), which dropped its CBS affiliation last month after 31 years to go independent.

“It’s an incredible honor to help shape CBS Atlanta’s voice and lead this groundbreaking newsroom,” said Fortson-Evans in a news release. “Atlanta is my home, and I’m deeply committed to telling stories that reflect the heart, complexity and resilience of our community.”

