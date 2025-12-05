Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Here is a look at how the 20 future Jackets are doing statistically this season (position and high school in parentheses):

Coach Brent Key has 23 high school seniors who have signed to play for Tech in 2026. Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class ranks 45th overall and 11th among ACC teams.

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments and signees are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns and 13 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks. Kell (11-2) hosts Creekside on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had 67 tackles (22 for a loss), 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries, defended three passes and forced three fumbles in the regular season. Osceola ended its season at 7-5.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins, who has 757 yards receiving this season, had four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown last week in a win over Jackson County, according to On3. The Wolves (11-2) will face either Gainesville or Langston Hughes in the next round of the state playoffs.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 46 tackles (three for a loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also was 53-for-100 passing for 837 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, had 102 rushes for 665 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught six passes for 72 yards on offense. Madison County ended its season at 6-6.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker ended its season at 8-4.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had five tackles in Carrollton’s win over Grayson last week. Carrollton (13-0) hosts North Gwinnett on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had 21 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs, averaged 35.7 yards on 30 punts (placing 13 inside the 20), made 15 extra points and went 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity ended its season at 7-5.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 147.4 yards per game and total 358.8 yards per game. East Coweta ended its season at 4-8.

Chris Hewitt Jr. (WR; Towson, Maryland): Hewitt had eight catches for 109 yards in a touchdown over right games this season. He also had 31 tackles on defense for the Cardinals who went 6-4 this season.

Kealan Jones (S; Sprayberry): Jones had 33 tackles (two for a loss) for Sprayberry, which went 9-2 this season. He also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles. On offense, Jones ran the ball 40 times for 443 yards and scored seven touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 215 yards and a score.

Coi Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 53 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (7-5) travels to Choctawhatchee in the semifinals of the Florida state playoffs Friday.

Krew Moledor (OL; Gainesville): Moledor is part of a 10-2 Gainesville team that plays at Hughes on Friday in the semifinals of the GHSA state playoffs. The Red Elephants are rushing for 273.2 yards per game and totaling 466.9 yards of offense per game.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has recorded 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry in six games. American Heritage (7-5) travels to Choctawhatchee in the semifinals of the Florida state playoffs Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta had 35 catches for 528 yards and six touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee ended its season at 7-5.

Braylon Outlaw (LB; Pike Road, Alabama): Outlaw made 81 tackles (nine for a loss) this season for Pike Road which went 10-3. He also recorded two sacks and four quarterback hurries, had three interceptions and forced a fumble. Outlaw also had 249 rushing yards on 27 carries and scored nine touchdowns.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (12-1) travels to Benedictine on Friday for the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Christian Speakman (DL, Morrow): Speakman played offense and defense this past season for Morrow, which finished its season at 1-9.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 28 carries for 47 yards, and has 44 receptions for 799 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. He has recorded 28 tackles (6.5 for a loss), defended eight passes, made two interceptions and forced a fumble. Brooks County (7-5) hosts Lincoln County on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry, who has missed most of this season with an injury. Manchester finished with a 4-6 record.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis had 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy ended its season 5-5.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston, who has 1,356 yards receiving this season, had seven receptions for 69 yards in last week’s win over Jackson County, according to On3. The Wolves (11-2) will face either Gainesville or Hughes in the next round of the state playoffs.

Jordan Woods (DL; Pell City; Pell City, Alabama): Woods had 34 tackles (eight for a loss) and four sacks this past season for the Panthers, who went 7-4.

