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5-star prospect flips commitment to Miami

With Wright backing off his pledge, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
5-star CB Donte Wright (left) sits with 5-star RB Kemon Spell (right) at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
5-star CB Donte Wright (left) sits with 5-star RB Kemon Spell (right) at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
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1 hour ago

Donte Wright, one of Georgia’s top commitments in its recruiting class, has changed his commitment to Miami.

The cornerback announced the news on social media.

Wright, the No. 9 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings for the 2027 class, first committed to Georgia last June.

Wright, from Long Beach, California, last visited Georgia for G-Day on April 18. He was scheduled to take his official visit to Georgia on May 29, but it is unknown at this time if that visit will take place. Oregon had also been a major factor in Wright’s recruitment.

With Wright backing off his pledge to the Bulldogs, Georgia holds just six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, though it does still count 5-star running back Kemon Spell among those recruits.

Georgia signed cornerbacks Caden Harris and Justice Fitzpatrick in the 2026 recruiting class. Fellow 2026 signees Jordan Smith and Tyriq Green also worked at cornerback this spring for the Bulldogs.

Georgia cornerbacks Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones are both draft-eligible, while transfer Gentry Williams will exhaust his eligibility after this season.

This is the second de-commitment this week for Georgia, as 3-star wide receiver Aden Starling backed off his pledge on Thursday.

With Wright backing off his pledge, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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