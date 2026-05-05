5-star prospect flips commitment to Miami

5-star CB Donte Wright (left) sits with 5-star RB Kemon Spell (right) at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

With Wright backing off his pledge, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

With Wright backing off his pledge, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Donte Wright, one of Georgia’s top commitments in its recruiting class, has changed his commitment to Miami.

Wright, the No. 9 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings for the 2027 class, first committed to Georgia last June.

Wright, from Long Beach, California, last visited Georgia for G-Day on April 18. He was scheduled to take his official visit to Georgia on May 29, but it is unknown at this time if that visit will take place. Oregon had also been a major factor in Wright’s recruitment.

With Wright backing off his pledge to the Bulldogs, Georgia holds just six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, though it does still count 5-star running back Kemon Spell among those recruits.

Georgia signed cornerbacks Caden Harris and Justice Fitzpatrick in the 2026 recruiting class. Fellow 2026 signees Jordan Smith and Tyriq Green also worked at cornerback this spring for the Bulldogs.