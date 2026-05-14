Portion of Beltline blocked off as Atlanta police investigate stabbing

A person was stabbed on the Beltline near the Ansley Golf Club in northeast Atlanta, police confirmed Thursday.
Roughly 60 yards of the Beltline behind Flagler Avenue, just south of I-85, has been closed by Atlanta police. The stretch of path is blocked with crime scene tape as of 1 p.m. The incident was reported around noon.
Details about what happened are limited, including the condition of the person stabbed and any information about a possible suspect. An Atlanta police spokesperson declined to answer questions but confirmed police are investigating the stabbing.
Atlanta police officers were seen searching on foot and with a drone in the area.
Montgomery Ferry Drive also is shut down at Flagler Avenue.
Keona Swindler, a spokesperson for Atlanta Beltline Inc., which oversees planning and development of the miles-long walking and biking path, said the organization is “aware of an incident.” She directed questions about the stabbing to Atlanta police.
Another stabbing incident took place on the Beltline in the same area in 2024. That fatal stabbing involved an escaped prison inmate who was charged with murder in the incident, the AJC previously reported.
— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.