Metro Atlanta

Portion of Beltline blocked off as Atlanta police investigate stabbing

The incident happened around noon near Flagler Avenue.
Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the Beltline near Flagler Avenue Northeast, where Atlanta police say they are responding to a report of a person stabbed. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the Beltline near Flagler Avenue Northeast, where Atlanta police say they are responding to a report of a person stabbed. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 19 minutes ago

A person was stabbed on the Beltline near the Ansley Golf Club in northeast Atlanta, police confirmed Thursday.

Roughly 60 yards of the Beltline behind Flagler Avenue, just south of I-85, has been closed by Atlanta police. The stretch of path is blocked with crime scene tape as of 1 p.m. The incident was reported around noon.

Details about what happened are limited, including the condition of the person stabbed and any information about a possible suspect. An Atlanta police spokesperson declined to answer questions but confirmed police are investigating the stabbing.

Atlanta police officers were seen searching on foot and with a drone in the area.

Montgomery Ferry Drive also is shut down at Flagler Avenue.

An Atlanta police officer stands in the middle of Montgomery Ferry Drive in northeast Atlanta as a large police presence gathers near the Beltline after a person was stabbed Thursday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
An Atlanta police officer stands in the middle of Montgomery Ferry Drive in northeast Atlanta as a large police presence gathers near the Beltline after a person was stabbed Thursday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Keona Swindler, a spokesperson for Atlanta Beltline Inc., which oversees planning and development of the miles-long walking and biking path, said the organization is “aware of an incident.” She directed questions about the stabbing to Atlanta police.

Another stabbing incident took place on the Beltline in the same area in 2024. That fatal stabbing involved an escaped prison inmate who was charged with murder in the incident, the AJC previously reported.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a rapid response reporter on the breaking news team.

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