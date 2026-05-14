Metro Atlanta Portion of Beltline blocked off as Atlanta police investigate stabbing The incident happened around noon near Flagler Avenue. Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the Beltline near Flagler Avenue Northeast, where Atlanta police say they are responding to a report of a person stabbed. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft Updated 19 minutes ago Share

A person was stabbed on the Beltline near the Ansley Golf Club in northeast Atlanta, police confirmed Thursday. Roughly 60 yards of the Beltline behind Flagler Avenue, just south of I-85, has been closed by Atlanta police. The stretch of path is blocked with crime scene tape as of 1 p.m. The incident was reported around noon.

Details about what happened are limited, including the condition of the person stabbed and any information about a possible suspect. An Atlanta police spokesperson declined to answer questions but confirmed police are investigating the stabbing. Atlanta police officers were seen searching on foot and with a drone in the area. Montgomery Ferry Drive also is shut down at Flagler Avenue.

An Atlanta police officer stands in the middle of Montgomery Ferry Drive in northeast Atlanta as a large police presence gathers near the Beltline after a person was stabbed Thursday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)