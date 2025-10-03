Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 21 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 16-for-29 passing for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has 40 rushes for 291 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (2-3) hosts Pace on Friday.
Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 17 catches for 256 yards and six touchdowns. Parker (4-2) travels to Jackson-Olin on Friday.
CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading six tackles in a win over Parker (Alabama) on Sept. 19. Carrollton (6-0) travels to Westlake on Friday.
Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on 12 punts, has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (4-2) hosts Kell on Friday.
Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 195.2 yards per game and total 369.2 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (1-5) is at Douglas County on Friday.
Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 22 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and also is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (2-3) is at Flanagan on Friday.
Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 32 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (2-3) is at Flanagan on Friday.
Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 17 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-3) hosts Christian Brothers (St. Louis) on Friday.
Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson had five tackles (one for a loss), broke up a pass and registered four quarterback hurries playing primarily defense in a win at Southwest DeKalb last week. Marist (4-1) hosts North Springs on Friday.
Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 25 carries for 37 yards, and has 26 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has 15 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended five passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (2-4) travels to Lanier County on Friday.
Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Terry has an 82-yard touchdown reception in one game played this season. Manchester (2-4) hosts Bowdon on Friday.
Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-2) travels to St. Frances Academy (Maryland) on Friday.
Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 29 tackles (two for a loss) and a quarterback hurry this season. Spruce Creek (5-0) travels to University on Oct. 10.
Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 19 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns in three games. The Wolves (3-2) host Villa Rica on Friday.
