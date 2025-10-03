Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 21 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 16-for-29 passing for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has 40 rushes for 291 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (2-3) hosts Pace on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 17 catches for 256 yards and six touchdowns. Parker (4-2) travels to Jackson-Olin on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading six tackles in a win over Parker (Alabama) on Sept. 19. Carrollton (6-0) travels to Westlake on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on 12 punts, has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (4-2) hosts Kell on Friday.

