Georgia Bulldogs Kemon Spell and Jayden Aparicio-Bailey headline UGA football official visits The Dawgs have another big weekend of official visitors. 5-star Kemon Spell is the No. 1 RB prospect in the country for the Class of 2027. He's committed to Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 57 minutes ago Share

Kemon Spell is taking his official visit to UGA this weekend. The 5-star commit is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America. He stands to be the highest-rated signee for the Bulldogs at that position since Zamir White back in 2018. He’s ranked as the No. 5 player in the country on the Rivals Industry Ranking. White, who was also the undisputed No. 1 RB in the nation that cycle, was the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect back in his day.

Spell, the highest-ranked commitment in the class, will be back in town yet again, but there’s another big name to pay attention to. That’s 4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. He has yet to make his college commitment. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior was at Clemson for his official last weekend. This week will be Georgia’s turn at trying to lock down the lockdown defender. Clemson and Georgia have long been at the top for him. The Dawgs have even been seen by many as the team to beat. The Prattville (Montgomery, Alabama) star is ranked by the national services as a safety, but the Georgia staff views him as a top-tier cornerback. Aparicio-Bailey has been the No. 1 target in the class on DawgNation’s weekly “Top Targets” rankings on the streaming “Before the Hedges” program for several months now.

He was at Georgia for G-Day. The Dawgs got the last unofficial visit he took earlier this spring. That one went well.

The 4-star had the chance to visualize his potential future on that trip. “Just seeing myself there,” he told DawgNation back in April. “Picturing myself there. I feel like this visit wasn’t so stressful, trying to figure out the place for me. I feel like Georgia has already proved they are one of my top schools with the official visit. This visit was my family and I getting more comfortable with the city of Athens, all the coaches, and just everybody in the building. Just leaving there more comfortable with everybody having a feel of what it would be like if I went to Georgia.” Those are the major headlines for this weekend’s visitor crop. The Jun 5 official visit weekend will mark the second of four straight weeks of 2027 official visitors for the program. But those two aren’t the only things to look out for this week. There’s the chance that recent Florida OT commitment Kennedee Jackson might still take his official visit to UGA this weekend. If he visits, that would be big. Especially given the way that recruiting at the OT spot has gone for the Dawgs in this cycle.

Parkview 4-star JJ Brown chose Clemson earlier this week. There are also reports of 4-star Georgia OT commit Kelsey Adams being a serious flip target for LSU this weekend. The Langston Hughes star plans to be in Baton Rouge this weekend. If Adams flips out of the class, that would be a tough blow. He’s been committed to UGA since the Alabama game last year, but he’s always maintained with DawgNation that he was going to take his official visits this spring. The other intrigue surrounding this weekend has been at the quarterback spot. Carson White, a 3-star Oklahoma State commit, was set to take his official visit to UGA. The Dawgs had been pressing him of late, but he told DawgNation on Thursday night that he will no longer be in Athens this weekend. That’s at the same time that 4-star Texas QB Colton Nussmeier confirmed that his official visit was still on with UGA for the June 12 weekend. The lefty is the son of longtime NFL and college coach Doug Nussmeier. He’s also the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier is the highest-rated undecided QB prospect in the 2027 class at this time.

Birmingham 4-star DL Karlos May is also taking a big official this weekend. Auburn and FSU are the other schools to watch there for the talented interior DL. He’s told DawgNation in the past that everyone underestimates how long he’s loved Georgia. The Bulldogs will also host a pair of 2027 commits this weekend in 3-star Valdosta IOL Abram Eisenhower and 3-star Grayson High DL Waylon Wooten. Seth Williams, a former Clemson commit, is another intriguing name. He’s been getting daily attention from the UGA coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Lakeside High has more than 50 college offers. He’s highly intelligent and plays with a chip on his shoulder. That’s one of the many things the UGA staff likes about him. Check out the full list of confirmed official visitors below. This list is always subject to last-minute additions and subtractions, especially during the 2027 recruiting cycle.