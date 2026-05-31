AJC Varsity Georgia football adds late signee to 2026 class in Tre Shields Unranked WR at Flowery Branch played just one season of varsity football Georgia receivers coach James Coley was all smiles prior to the Notre Dame game after getting the chance to share a quick word with several of his WR signees in the 2025 class who were with the team for the game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 30 minutes ago Share

Tre Shields, a very under-the-radar wideout at Flowery Branch, has signed as a late addition to the 2026 recruiting class in Athens. He will report to UGA on Monday.

“Six-foot-3,” Flowery Branch coach Michael Perry said. “190 [pounds] and 4.50. Now, in saying that, this is not one of those recruiting kids. He does not go to camps. He doesn’t play 7-on-7. This kid is just an athletic freak who the good Lord blessed.” “I love it because it is a great testament. Every kid thinks they have got to do everything under the sun. This kid didn’t do any of that. One year of football and he’s playing at the University of Georgia.” That’s after a whirlwind year that saw the former basketball player parlay his one season of high school football into 54 catches, 1038 yards, 19.2 yards per catch and nine touchdowns. Shields signed with UGA this weekend, in news that was first reported last night by Jeff Hart of AccessNorthGa.com.

The news is an example of how UGA continues to find under-the-radar talent through overtime efforts in the NIL and revenue-share era. Shields becomes the second member of the 2026 class to sign with the Dawgs well after the early signing period back in December and the regular signing window in February.

He also shares a later qualifier story in common with unranked Roswell High RB Nick Peal. When Peal’s senior season got out, a few offers started to trickle in before the Dawgs. Shields also put together quite the winning streak in the classroom in order to qualify to play Division I football and avoid having to go to junior college. South Florida had been actively recruiting him this month and had even brought him down for an official visit recently. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Shields was a Region 8-AAAA first-team selection after the 2025 season. He is now the fourth receiver in the 2026 class, bringing the total to 32 high school commitments. Georgia had also added 3-star North Oconee receiver Dallas Dickerson after the December signing period, after he was released from his letter-of-intent by the new staff at Kentucky.