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Georgia lands its quarterback for 2027 recruiting class in 4-star Colton Nussmeier

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
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11 minutes ago

The search for the Georgia football quarterback commitment for the 2027 class has ended. The scholarship QB for the next signing class will come from a familiar name to SEC football fans.

Colton Nussmeier, a 4-star at Denton Ryan High School in Texas, announced his verbal commitment to Georgia football across his social media. Nussmeier, the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, now becomes the 13th member of the 2027 class in Athens.

He’s scheduled to take his official visit to UGA next weekend.

The Bulldogs beat out Arkansas and UCLA for the pro-style passer. Prior to today’s decision, the 4-star Texan had been the highest-rated undecided prospect at QB for the 2027 class.

He’s now the fourth-highest-rated prospect in Georgia’s 2027 class.

Nussmeier’s father, Doug, has also held down several roles as an assistant coach in both college and pro football. He enters his second season as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

It will be his 11th season serving as an offensive coordinator in the NFL or college ranks.

Nussmier was limited by a knee injury during his junior season, but at one time was rated as a 5-star prospect by at least one service. He threw for 1,390 yards, 12 TDs and one INT while completing 60 percent of his passes in 2025.

He also ran for 278 yards and three scores on the ground.

He’s also a lefty. So, Georgia fans who have the days of David Greene in mind will have a player to compare to. The 6-foot-3-plus, 210-pounder presents on tape as an accurate passer with a little more foot speed and mobility than his older brother showed during his time at LSU.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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