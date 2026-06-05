Georgia Bulldogs Georgia lands its quarterback for 2027 recruiting class in 4-star Colton Nussmeier Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 11 minutes ago Share

The search for the Georgia football quarterback commitment for the 2027 class has ended. The scholarship QB for the next signing class will come from a familiar name to SEC football fans. Colton Nussmeier, a 4-star at Denton Ryan High School in Texas, announced his verbal commitment to Georgia football across his social media. Nussmeier, the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, now becomes the 13th member of the 2027 class in Athens.

He’s scheduled to take his official visit to UGA next weekend. The Bulldogs beat out Arkansas and UCLA for the pro-style passer. Prior to today’s decision, the 4-star Texan had been the highest-rated undecided prospect at QB for the 2027 class. He’s now the fourth-highest-rated prospect in Georgia’s 2027 class.

Nussmeier’s father, Doug, has also held down several roles as an assistant coach in both college and pro football. He enters his second season as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.