Georgia Tech A defining moment in Brent Key’s Georgia Tech tenure is upon us The Yellow Jackets have not beaten the powerhouse Clemson Tigers since 2014. A defining game awaits Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and his program — can they take down their nemesis, breathe the air of a 3-0 team and provide further documentation of the program’s progress under his leadership? (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

A moment of truth has arrived for Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will arrive at their ACC opener against No. 12 Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 2-0, the makings of a breakthrough season intact. A moment of truth has arrived for Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will arrive at their ACC opener against No. 12 Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 2-0, the makings of a breakthrough season intact. There is the matter of the opponent. They’ve not beaten the powerhouse Tigers since 2014, and at nine games, it’s Tech’s longest string of defeats in the teams’ 88-game rivalry. They’ve lost by an average of 26.9 points per game, only once by single digits. They lost, 42-21, in Key’s only matchup with Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, in 2023.

Brent Key offers little commentary about matchup with No. 12 Clemson And, somewhat tellingly of the recent state of the program, the Jackets have not started a season 3-0 since 2016. Merely every other team in the ACC (including second-year members Cal, SMU and Stanford) has had at least one 3-0 start since then, and most of them more than one. In fact, every other power-conference school but two has started 3-0 at least once in that span. (The lone two would be Purdue and South Carolina, the latter because it often has played schedules loaded at the front, the former because it is Purdue.) A 3-0 start doesn’t guarantee anything more than a three-win season, and, really, the bigger challenge for the Jackets might be building on a win. Improbably, Key is 6-1 against ranked ACC opponents and 8-8 against the rest. A 3-0 start doesn’t guarantee anything more than a three-win season, and, really, the bigger challenge for the Jackets might be building on a win. Improbably, Key is 6-1 against ranked ACC opponents and 8-8 against the rest. It should be noted that Tech, going back to Key’s interim season of 2022, has yet to win three consecutive games in any season of his tenure. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will arrive at their ACC opener against No. 12 Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 2-0, the makings of a breakthrough season intact. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

And so a defining game awaits Key and his program — can they take down their nemesis, breathe the air of a 3-0 team and provide further documentation of the program’s progress under his leadership?

“I think it’s a proving point, even though it’s only the third game,” someone who knows Tech, rebuilding jobs and Key quite well — Tech Sports Hall of Famer George O’Leary — told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “I think it’s a proving point, even though it’s only the third game,” someone who knows Tech, rebuilding jobs and Key quite well — Tech Sports Hall of Famer George O’Leary — told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. The two men know each other well and speak regularly. Key was a four-year starting guard for O’Leary at Tech and a captain before serving on his staffs at Tech and UCF. Key calls O’Leary a mentor and is quick to credit him for his development as a coach. The similarities between the two are obvious to those who know both. Yellow Jackets hoping for big crowd for matchup with No. 12 Clemson They spoke Saturday evening after the Gardner-Webb game. I asked O’Leary what his sense of Key was in anticipation of playing the Tigers. O’Leary: “He goes by what I’ve always told him. You’ve got 12 one-game seasons, and Clemson is a season. But he understands the implications of the game.” On Tuesday, Key was asked if he was putting extra weight on Saturday’s game given.

Key: “No. Every game’s a challenge. This is the next challenge, and it’s a big one.” To be clear, the fate of the galaxy is not at stake. Tech can lose and still accomplish program rarities — just its fifth appearance in an ACC title game, its fourth ACC championship, its first spot in the College Football Playoff. Likewise, the Jackets could win but fail to build upon it. But moments like this don’t visit any team that often. Arguably, Tech hasn’t played a game this meaningful since 2016, when it began the season 3-0 under College Football Hall of Fame coach Paul Johnson and faced the same Tigers at Bobby Dodd. On a Thursday night, No. 5 Clemson eviscerated Tech 26-7 on its way to the national championship. The Jackets rallied to finish 9-4. Saturday is probably the closest Tech has come to legitimately challenging Clemson since, and that isn’t only because of any regression on the Tigers’ part. (Coincidentally, in 2016, Tech fans took hope from a lackluster Clemson win over Troy in Week 2, the same as they might be doing now.) But moments like this don’t visit any team that often. Arguably, Tech hasn’t played a game this meaningful since 2016, when it began the season 3-0 under College Football Hall of Fame coach Paul Johnson and faced the same Tigers at Bobby Dodd. On a Thursday night, No. 5 Clemson eviscerated Tech 26-7 on its way to the national championship. The Jackets rallied to finish 9-4. Saturday is probably the closest Tech has come to legitimately challenging Clemson since, and that isn’t only because of any regression on the Tigers’ part. (Coincidentally, in 2016, Tech fans took hope from a lackluster Clemson win over Troy in Week 2, the same as they might be doing now.) O’Leary, who has watched Tech closely, said that this version probably has the most depth of any of Key’s three teams.