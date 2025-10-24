Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 48th nationally and 12th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has seven receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 10 tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (7-2) hosts Cambridge on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 47 tackles (18 for a loss), eight sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, has defended three passes and forced a fumble. Osceola (6-2) hosts Lake Wales on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins had five receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South Paulding last week. Collins, who now has 543 receiving yards this season, also had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown in the victory. The Wolves (6-2) are at New Manchester on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 41 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 33-for-60 passing for 478 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, has 70 rushes for 454 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (3-5) is at Apopka on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 27 catches for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker finished the regular season 7-3 and is off next week before the state playoffs.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble has six tackles and a pass breakup. Carrollton (9-0) will host Douglas County on Oct. 31.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 16 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs, is averaging 34.2 yards on 21 punts (placing nine inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (5-3) hosts Centennial on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 163.3 yards per game and total 351.5 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (1-7) hosts Westlake on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 29 receptions for 389 yards and five touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (4-4) hosts St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (4-4) hosts St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 23 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (4-4) traves to Cannon (North Carolina) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (6-1) hosts Clarkston on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 27 carries for 42 yards, and has 30 receptions for 597 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has 21 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended seven passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (3-5) hosts Charlton County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Terry has an 82-yard touchdown reception in one game played this season. Manchester (2-5) hosts Mount Zion-Carroll on Friday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-4) hosts Hun (New Jersey) on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 37 tackles (four for a loss) and two quarterback hurries this season. Spruce Creek (6-1) hosts Flagler Palm Coast on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston had one catch for 10 yards in a win over South Paulding last week and now has 619 receiving yards this season. The Wolves (6-2) are at New Manchester on Friday.

