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James Ramsey’s stellar season earns reward from Georgia Tech

The first rookie coach to earn ACC coach of the year honors got a one-year contract extension through 2031.
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey talks with players in their dugout during the sixth inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey talks with players in their dugout during the sixth inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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10 minutes ago

After winning ACC coach of the year honors and leading his team to the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament in his first season, Georgia Tech’s James Ramsey has been deemed worthy of keeping around.

Athletic director Ryan Alpert has added one year to Ramsey’s initial five-year contract, extending it through 2031. The agreement was announced Wednesday.

The original deal started Ramsey off at $450,000 for the 2026 season with annual increases of $25,000.

Ramsey has led the Yellow Jackets to a 48-9 record (the highest single-season winning percentage in school history) as well as the ACC regular-season and tournament championships. He is the first coach in ACC history to be named coach of the year in his rookie season as a head coach.

Tech will start NCAA regional play Friday against Illinois-Chicago at Russ Chandler Stadium.

In a statement, Alpert called Ramsey “the best coach in all of college baseball” and “the right person” to succeed longtime coach Danny Hall.

“We’re proud and excited to invest in Coach Ramsey and our baseball program and look forward to the continued upward trajectory of Tech baseball under his leadership,” the statement read.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

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