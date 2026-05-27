James Ramsey’s stellar season earns reward from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey talks with players in their dugout during the sixth inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The first rookie coach to earn ACC coach of the year honors got a one-year contract extension through 2031.

The first rookie coach to earn ACC coach of the year honors got a one-year contract extension through 2031.

Athletic director Ryan Alpert has added one year to Ramsey’s initial five-year contract, extending it through 2031. The agreement was announced Wednesday.

The original deal started Ramsey off at $450,000 for the 2026 season with annual increases of $25,000.

Ramsey has led the Yellow Jackets to a 48-9 record (the highest single-season winning percentage in school history) as well as the ACC regular-season and tournament championships. He is the first coach in ACC history to be named coach of the year in his rookie season as a head coach.

Tech will start NCAA regional play Friday against Illinois-Chicago at Russ Chandler Stadium.

In a statement, Alpert called Ramsey “the best coach in all of college baseball” and “the right person” to succeed longtime coach Danny Hall.