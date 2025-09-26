Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on 12 punts, has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (3-2) is at Savannah Christian on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading six tackles in a win over Parker (Alabama) on Friday. Carrollton (6-0) travels to Westlake on Oct. 3.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 21 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 16-for-29 passing for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, has 40 rushes for 291 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (2-3) hosts Pace on Oct. 3.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 27 tackles (five for a loss), three sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (1-3) is at Plantation on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 17 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns and also is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (1-3) is at Plantation on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 201.8 yards per game and total 389 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (1-4) is at Cambridge on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson, who had a 7-yard pick-6 in a win over Druid Hills last week, has three carries for 33 yards and four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Richerson has 10 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks, a forced fumble, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and has blocked an extra-point attempt. Marist (3-1) is at Southwest DeKalb on Friday.

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker has 13 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Allatoona (2-4) hosts Woodland on Oct. 3.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 23 carries for 35 yards, and has 21 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has 12 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended five passes and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (1-3) travels to Turner County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No stats have been reported for Terry so far this season. Manchester (2-3) is at Trion on Friday.

