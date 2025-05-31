Allatoona running back commits to Georgia Tech

As a junior at AHS in Acworth, Rucker had 1,135 rushing yards on 174 carries in nine games and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 17 catches for 281 yards and two scores.

Rucker reportedly has more than 20 scholarship offers. He is the first offensive player to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 recruiting class which includes defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) and Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble.