Allatoona running back commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up a commitment Saturday from an instate running back.
Xavier Rucker, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound rising senior at Allatoona High School, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he has committed to Tech. Rucker is considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
As a junior at AHS in Acworth, Rucker had 1,135 rushing yards on 174 carries in nine games and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 17 catches for 281 yards and two scores.
Rucker reportedly has more than 20 scholarship offers. He is the first offensive player to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 recruiting class which includes defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) and Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble.
