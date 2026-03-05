Politics In a surprise move, Nabilah Parkes jumps into lieutenant governor’s race The Democratic lawmaker from Gwinnett County had been campaigning to run for state insurance commissioner. State Sen. Nabilah Parkes, D-Duluth — pictured during a January legislative session — says she plans to run for lieutenant governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Parkes on Thursday abandoned her campaign for insurance commissioner and jumped into the race for lieutenant governor, a last-minute switch that scrambled the party’s contest for the powerful post. The Gwinnett Democrat will compete against fellow state Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs for the party’s nomination. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark dropped out of the race last week.

RELATED Politically Georgia: Jason Esteves jolts Democratic race for governor with first major ad buy “My time in the state Senate has shown me how broken politics have become. Republicans are following Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda lockstep,” she said in an interview. “Republicans are running scared,” she added. “We’ve been under Republican leadership for two decades, and it’s time to fire them.” It was one of the biggest shake-ups of the five-day qualifying period, when candidates must formally declare which office they’re seeking. A former party operative, Parkes is among the more progressive members of the Senate and has appealed to frustrated Democrats seeking a more confrontational style from their politicians.

She modeled an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2020 after liberal New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before winning a Gwinnett-based state Senate seat in 2022. She is the first Muslim woman elected to the chamber.