Business With Georgia Democrats seated, a new era dawns at the PSC A brief meeting marks the first since Democrats flipped two seats on the utility regulator. Commissioners Alicia Johnson (center) and Peter Hubbard (left) are the first Democrats to serve on the Public Service Commission in roughly 20 years. Also pictured at the Jan. 6 2026 meeting is PSC vice chairman Lauren "Bubba" McDonald. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Tuesday’s Georgia Public Service Commission meeting was like many others the powerful state utility regulator holds each year. In just 90 seconds, the PSC breezed through an agenda that was likely of little concern to most Georgians. It fined a handful of companies for breaching state rules that protect underground infrastructure and approved some telecommunications service changes.

But what the meeting lacked in length, it made up for in historical and political significance. For the first time in roughly 20 years, there were two Democratic commissioners seated behind the PSC’s dais. RELATED Georgia voters rejected high utility bills and data center risk-shifting Commissioner Peter Hubbard listens during a Georgia PSC meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The session was the first for Commissioners Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, the two Democrats who overwhelmingly defeated Republican incumbents Fitz Johnson and Tim Echols in November’s PSC elections. On Tuesday, Hubbard, wearing a brown sport coat, checkered button down and tie, and Johnson, donning a denim-collared shirt and gold hoop earrings, assumed the seats their former political opponents had held for years.

There were the kinds of first-day hiccups employees of all kinds can relate to. Neither Hubbard nor Johnson’s name placards were displayed yet on the dais, though Johnson said she’d been assured they’ve been ordered.

Still, the pair received a warm, in-person welcome from Vice Chairman Bubba McDonald, while the PSC’s two other Republicans, Chairman Jason Shaw and Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, joined the proceedings remotely. Vice Chairman Lauren “Bubba” McDonald smiles during a Georgia Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The commission they are now part of has been in the spotlight lately, mainly because of its decision-making around the state’s largest electric utility, Georgia Power. The PSC sets the electricity rates paid by the Georgia Power’s 2.8 million customers, but also decides how it generates power and how much the monopoly utility can profit from its investments. A series of six rate increases approved by members of the commission when it was comprised of all Republicans has pushed many Georgia Power residential customers’ rates up sharply. Both Hubbard and Johnson’s successful campaigns blamed the incumbents for the higher power bills, while promising to provide relief and greater access to clean energy.

Their victories sent shock waves across the state and nation, helping to thrust “energy affordability” into the center of the political conversation. Despite the November defeats, Republicans will still maintain a 3-to-2 edge on the PSC for now. But Hubbard and Johnson give Democrats a foothold on the commission, one they’ve lacked for most of this century. Before their victories, Democrats had not captured a PSC seat since 2000, when David Burgess won and became the commission’s first Black member since its inception in 1879. Burgess was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, sitting at the back of the hearing room next to his daughter and some utility lobbyists. But before the proceedings started, he approached the dais to introduce himself to Commissioner Johnson. Former Commissioner David Burgess listens during a Georgia PSC meeting in Atlanta. In 2000, he became the commission’s first Black member since its inception in 1879. He wanted to congratulate Commissioner Johnson. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

He said he wanted to “wish her the best and congratulate her on being elected.” Like Burgess’s election years ago, Johnson’s ascent is also steeped in history. Johnson, a health care consultant and community advocate, is the first Black woman to serve on the PSC. While Black women have served in and won statewide judicial seats, Johnson is the first to hold a statewide executive office in Georgia. She will serve a five-year term. RELATED New PSC commissioner sworn in, making Georgia history for Black women Hubbard, meanwhile, will have to switch back into campaign mode almost immediately. After court battles postponed the last few PSC election cycles, he was elected to serve an unusual one-year term. Commissioner Alicia M. Johnson smiles during a Georgia PSC meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The new commissioners may not have much opportunity to rein in power bills in the short-term. Last year, the Republicans on the PSC voted to keep Georgia Power’s current rates steady through 2028.