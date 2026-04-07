Politics Polls open at 7 a.m. in runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris are on the ballot to determine who will complete MTG’s term in Congress. Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller are headed to a runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Tia Mitchell 12 minutes ago Share

ROME — Voters in northwest Georgia are headed to the polls today to decide whether Republican Clay Fuller or Democrat Shawn Harris will represent them in Congress. Whoever wins this special election runoff to complete the term of former Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will have an immediate leg up in the race for a full two-year term.

Fuller is on the Republican primary ballot for that contest in May. He is also considered the front-runner in the runoff given that Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has more Republican than Democratic voters. Fuller’s supporters gathered at an event hall in Rome on Monday night to participate in a phone-a-thon to remind GOP voters about Election Day. Among those participating in the phone bank was Jim Tully, a GOP activist who was among the roughly 20 Republicans who ran in the March special election. After Fuller made the runoff, Tully endorsed him and has been actively campaigning on his behalf ever since. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s exactly what the district needs,” Tully said Monday night. “Georgia needs Clay. The country needs somebody like Clay.”

On the Democratic side, Harris is hoping to ride a wave of discontent toward President Donald Trump into a surprise victory. Trump has endorsed Fuller but continues to face backlash from voters as fuel prices soar and the conflict in Iran drags on.