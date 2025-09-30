Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal entered the race for lieutenant governor Tuesday with a pledge to crack down on violent crime, end diversity programs in public agencies and oust “rogue” prosecutors.
Dolezal leaned on his loyalty to Donald Trump in a 90-second opening ad, declaring he stood by the president “when it mattered most,” while highlighting his push to sanction Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for prosecuting him.
But the through-line of his opening pitch was a pledge to prioritize public safety. He blamed the “radical left” for failed assassination attempts on Trump last year and the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down at a Utah campus event.
“As lieutenant governor, I will crack down on these extremists and those who radicalize them,” said Dolezal, pointing to his legislation that created a special Senate committee to investigate Willis.
Dolezal is aiming to claim the MAGA lane in the race for Georgia’s No. 2 job, though it’s already crowded.
Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch of Dahlonega, Sen. John Kennedy of Macon, Sen. Blake Tillery of Vidalia and state Rep. David Clark of Suwanee are also competing to be the conservative favorite in the race.
On the Democratic side, state Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs is the most prominent contender.
First elected to his Cumming-based district in 2018, Dolezal quickly emerged as one of the chamber’s most conservative voices and a close ally of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor.
He was a featured speaker at Jones’ kickoff rally, reminding the crowd he was among the Trump loyalists punished by then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for pushing a special session to undo Trump’s 2020 defeat. And he mocked unnamed rivals for “political appropriation.”
“These politicians are MAGA today because it benefits them, but they weren’t willing to be MAGA when it might cost them,” he said to cheers from the crowd. “These politicians want a ticket on the Trump train, but they never paid the price.”
He also was a key sponsor of legislation signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp this year banning transgender student-athletes from playing on school sports teams according to their gender identity.
Dolezal’s entry was widely expected, and his opponents had already begun leveling shadowy attacks. But it further transforms a Senate full of ambitious lawmakers seeking to climb the political ladder.
Roughly one-third of its 56 members are either running for higher office or weighing bids. Former state Sen. Jason Esteves has already resigned to focus on his Democratic campaign for governor.
But the chamber’s most popular race is for lieutenant governor, with five state senators competing for a perch that dictates the Senate agenda, deciding which bills reach a vote and which never see the light of day.
