Collins defeats Dooley for GOP U.S. Senate nomination

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins gives a thumbs up as he arrives at his runoff election watch party at Seven Oaks Manor in Jackson, Ga., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp’s backing of the former football coach not enough to lift Dooley in the primary runoff.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s backing of the former football coach not enough to lift Dooley in the primary runoff.

Collins easily beat former football coach Derek Dooley according to unofficial election results. The Associated Press called the race for Collins at shortly after 8:30 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is one step closer to moving across the U.S. Capitol to the Senate after winning the Republican runoff on Tuesday night.

A two-term member of Congress, Collins will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in the November general election. Ossoff, a Democrat, is the No. 1 target of Republicans who hope to flip his seat and preserve their Senate majority.

Collins led in the polls throughout the primary and drew endorsements from state and local elected officials across Georgia despite several scandals, including a pending House Ethics Committee probe and problematic posts on social media. One such post targeting the wife of a Dooley operative led to Collins firing a top political aide responsible for the post.

Dooley campaigned often alongside Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, longtime friends who backed him from the start. But he was a political unknown before the race who admitted to not paying much attention to politics until relatively recently.

State Rep. David Clark, R-Sugar Hill, said he supported Collins immediately after his campaign launched because he believes he has shown he can produce results in Washington.