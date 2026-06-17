Politics Georgia Republicans reject 2020 election denier for secretary of state Voters choose state Rep. Tim Fleming over Vernon Jones in GOP primary runoff for state election chief. Rep. Tim Fleming, R-Covington, who is running for secretary of state, appears in the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 52 minutes ago Share

Republican voters rejected an election denier for Secretary of State in Tuesday’s primary runoff in favor a candidate who says Georgia’s 2020 election merely had “irregularities.” The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8 p.m. for state Rep. Tim Fleming who was leading with two-thirds of the vote over former state lawmaker Vernon Jones, who aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” effort in 2020.

During the campaign, Fleming stopped short of echoing Trump’s false election fraud accusations but maintained there were “irregularities” in the 2020 election. Fleming has said he is focused on the future rather than relitigating 2020, touting his accomplishments in changing Georgia election laws during his time as a state lawmaker. Georgia votes: Runoff elections Voters will decide which Republicans will be on the ballot for governor and U.S. Senate. Several other congressional and state offices are also up for grabs. Results: Track the races GOP Senate: Collins defeats Dooley, will face Ossoff Live updates: Poll close as returns come in Map: Live results, mapped by precinct Secretary of state: Georgia Republicans reject 2020 election denier Complete coverage: Georgia votes Fleming will face Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds in November. The AP called the race on the Democratic side shortly after calling the GOP contest. Reynolds was leading Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett with two-thirds of the vote in that runoff. Voters chose Fleming over the more controversial Jones, but both men pledged their allegiance to Trump. The shift toward Trump loyalists is notable compared to 2022, when Raffensperger, who resisted Trump’s pressure to “find” enough votes to overturn the president’s loss, won the GOP primary outright.

If Fleming is elected in November, the state’s election chief in charge of certifying election results for the 2028 presidential election will be someone who still maintains skepticism about Georgia’s 2020 election.