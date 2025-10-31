Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 46th nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 12 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (8-2) is off this week before beginning postseason play.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 56 tackles (20 for a loss), 10 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, has defended three passes and forced two fumbles. Osceola (6-3) is at Lakewood on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins had three catches for 19 yards in Rome’s 38-7 win at New Manchester and also played safety in the victory. The Wolves (7-2) host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 41 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 33-for-60 passing for 478 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, has 70 rushes for 454 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (4-5) finished the regular season with a 43-7 win at Lecanto on Thursday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 27 catches for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker finished the regular season 7-3 and is off this week ahead of the state playoffs.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles and a pass breakup in a win over East Coweta on Oct. 17. Carrollton (9-0) hosts Douglas County on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 16 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs, is averaging 34.2 yards on 21 punts (placing nine inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (6-3) is at Cambridge on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 159.2 yards per game and total 356.2 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (2-7) hosts Chapel Hill on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 36 receptions for 494 yards and five touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (4-5) is off this week ahead of postseason play.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (4-5) is off this week ahead of postseason play.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 25 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (5-4) hosts Legacy Sports of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (6-1) hosts Clarkston on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 27 carries for 44 yards, and has 39 receptions for 714 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. He has 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended six passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (4-5) hosts Irwin County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry. Manchester (3-5) hosts Greenville on Friday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-5) travels to Lakeland on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 37 tackles (four for a loss) and two quarterback hurries in this season. Spruce Creek (8-1) hosts DeLand on Nov. 4.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston, who now has 782 yards receiving this season had seven catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in Rome’s win over New Manchester last week. The Wolves (7-2) host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 46th nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 12 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (8-2) is off this week before beginning postseason play.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 56 tackles (20 for a loss), 10 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, has defended three passes and forced two fumbles. Osceola (6-3) is at Lakewood on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins had three catches for 19 yards in Rome’s 38-7 win at New Manchester and also played safety in the victory. The Wolves (7-2) host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 41 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 33-for-60 passing for 478 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, has 70 rushes for 454 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (4-5) finished the regular season with a 43-7 win at Lecanto on Thursday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 27 catches for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker finished the regular season 7-3 and is off this week ahead of the state playoffs.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles and a pass breakup in a win over East Coweta on Oct. 17. Carrollton (9-0) hosts Douglas County on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 16 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs, is averaging 34.2 yards on 21 punts (placing nine inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (6-3) is at Cambridge on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 159.2 yards per game and total 356.2 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (2-7) hosts Chapel Hill on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 36 receptions for 494 yards and five touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (4-5) is off this week ahead of postseason play.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (4-5) is off this week ahead of postseason play.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 25 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (5-4) hosts Legacy Sports of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (6-1) hosts Clarkston on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 27 carries for 44 yards, and has 39 receptions for 714 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. He has 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended six passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (4-5) hosts Irwin County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry. Manchester (3-5) hosts Greenville on Friday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-5) travels to Lakeland on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 37 tackles (four for a loss) and two quarterback hurries in this season. Spruce Creek (8-1) hosts DeLand on Nov. 4.