Georgia Tech baseball earns No. 2 overall seed, set to host Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech baseball earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Illinois Chicago, The Citadel and Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets added to their historic season by earning the No. 2 overall seed in the field for the first time since 2005. Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium will host a regional for the 13th time and first since 2019.

Georgia Tech (48-9) will open play at noon Friday against Illinois Chicago (27-27-1). Also playing in the Atlanta Regional are The Citadel (35-24) and Oklahoma (32-21), who will face off at 5 p.m. Friday.

If the Yellow Jackets advance from the Atlanta Regional, they will host the winner of the Lawrence (Kansas) Regional in a super regional with a trip to the College World Series at stake.

Georgia Tech is 72-62 in regional play all-time and boasts a 26-15 record when playing regional games at home. All 16 regionals will begin Friday and conclude Monday in a double-elimination format.