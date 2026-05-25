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Georgia Tech baseball earns No. 2 overall seed, set to host Atlanta Regional

The Yellow Jackets will open NCAA play Friday afternoon against Illinois Chicago.
Georgia Tech baseball earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Illinois Chicago, The Citadel and Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Illinois Chicago, The Citadel and Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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12 minutes ago

Georgia Tech baseball learned its NCAA Tournament fate Monday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets added to their historic season by earning the No. 2 overall seed in the field for the first time since 2005. Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium will host a regional for the 13th time and first since 2019.

Georgia Tech (48-9) will open play at noon Friday against Illinois Chicago (27-27-1). Also playing in the Atlanta Regional are The Citadel (35-24) and Oklahoma (32-21), who will face off at 5 p.m. Friday.

If the Yellow Jackets advance from the Atlanta Regional, they will host the winner of the Lawrence (Kansas) Regional in a super regional with a trip to the College World Series at stake.

Georgia Tech is 72-62 in regional play all-time and boasts a 26-15 record when playing regional games at home. All 16 regionals will begin Friday and conclude Monday in a double-elimination format.

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern, covering various professional and college sports. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and serves as the sports editor for The Crimson White, the school's student paper, covering primarily Alabama football and men's basketball.

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