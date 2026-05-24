Georgia Tech Georgia Tech names Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl as Bruce Heppler’s successor Bruce Heppler's Georgia Tech team won six tournaments, including the ACC title and their NCAA regional.

By Ken Sugiura 11 minutes ago Share

Maybe the final recognition of Bruce Heppler’s legendary career as Georgia Tech golf coach is his successor. Tech announced Sunday that Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl, already a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, will succeed Heppler, whose 31-year run at Tech came to an end at the Yellow Jackets’ NCAA regional appearance last week.

Under Heppler’s leadership, Tech developed into a golf program with few equals, winning 14 ACC titles, reaching the NCAA finals 22 times and finishing as national runner-up four times. A compelling case could be made that he was Tech’s best coach of all-time regardless of sport. Tech’s head-coach hiring pattern across all sports has been to hire an up-and-coming assistant coach or a head coach from beneath the power-conference ranks. But Tech’s standing enabled athletic director Ryan Alpert to hire a top-tier leader. In fact, Hybl, from Colbert in Madison County and a two-time All-American at Georgia, is Tech’s first head-coach hire to have won a national championship at the highest level of NCAA competition before his or her arrival at Tech. In 17 seasons, Hybl has led the Sooners to 51 tournament wins, 15 consecutive NCAA finals and the 2017 national championship. Hybl will coach Oklahoma through the NCAA finals.