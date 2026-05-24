Georgia Tech baseball wins first ACC Tournament title since 2014

History was made Sunday for Georgia Tech baseball.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets defeated No. 2 seed North Carolina 13-6 in the ACC Tournament championship game, the program’s first conference tourney title since 2014. Star center fielder Drew Burress also surpassed Jason Varitek’s program record for most career home runs in the win.
Tech (48-9) will now await its placement in the NCAA Tournament, with the field set to be revealed Monday at noon on ESPN2. The team is projected as the No. 2 overall seed by D1Baseball.
North Carolina scored first with an RBI single by Owen Hull in the opening frame. That lead did not last long, as Tech’s Ryan Zuckerman leveled the score at 1 with a 380-foot, opposite-field home run in the second inning.
Burress’ record-breaking homer gave the Jackets a 3-1 lead in the third inning. He previously tied Varitek’s record of 57 home runs in a 14-1 win over Duke on May 10.
Alex Hernandez kept the hot hitting going with a three-run double that extended the lead to 6-1. The Tar Heels responded with a two-out, two-RBI single by Rom Kellis V in the top of the fourth that trimmed the Jackets’ lead to three.
Hull made it a one-run game in the fifth with a 392-foot, opposite-field blast off of Tech lefty Brett Barfield. One inning later, a sacrifice fly from Jarren Advincula and an RBI single from Vahn Lackey restored a three-run cushion for the Jackets.
Three wild pitches from Tar Heels righty Matthew Matthijs in bottom of the seventh brought home three more runs, moving Tech’s advantage to 11-6.
The Jackets added a run in both the eighth and ninth, boosting the lead to seven runs and punctuating another record-breaking feat in a season full of them.