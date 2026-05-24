Georgia Tech baseball wins first ACC Tournament title since 2014

Georgia Tech won the ACC Tournament title and will find out Monday where it plays in the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets defeated No. 2 seed North Carolina 13-6 in the ACC Tournament championship game, the program’s first conference tourney title since 2014. Star center fielder Drew Burress also surpassed Jason Varitek’s program record for most career home runs in the win.

Tech (48-9) will now await its placement in the NCAA Tournament, with the field set to be revealed Monday at noon on ESPN2. The team is projected as the No. 2 overall seed by D1Baseball.

North Carolina scored first with an RBI single by Owen Hull in the opening frame. That lead did not last long, as Tech’s Ryan Zuckerman leveled the score at 1 with a 380-foot, opposite-field home run in the second inning.

Burress’ record-breaking homer gave the Jackets a 3-1 lead in the third inning. He previously tied Varitek’s record of 57 home runs in a 14-1 win over Duke on May 10.