Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 45th nationally and 12th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite. Hillgrove defensive lineman Chris Carbin this week announced on X, formerly Twitter, he was no longer committed to Tech.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown on offense and five tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (5-2) hosts Westminster on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 32 tackles (13 for a loss), six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and has defended three passes. Osceola (4-2) hosts Viera on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 14 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolves (4-2) are at Lithia Springs on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 29 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 22-for-42 passing for 310 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions and has 48 rushes for 351 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (2-4) is at Raines (Florida) on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 18 catches for 292 yards and seven touchdowns. Parker (5-2) travels to Minor on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles (two for a loss), a sack and a pass breakup in Carrollton’s win over Westlake last week. Carrollton (7-0) hosts Chapel Hill on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 20 kickoffs, is averaging 34.7 yards on 20 punts (placing nine inside the 20, has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (4-3) is at Westminster on Oct. 17.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 171.6 yards per game and total 343.9 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (1-6) is at Carrollton on Oct. 17.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 25 receptions for 363 yards and four touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (3-3) hosts Norland on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 32 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (3-3) hosts Norland on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 19 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-4) hosts Charlotte Christian (North Carolina) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson caught three passes for 55 yards, but then suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (5-1) hosts St. Pius on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 25 carries for 37 yards, and has 29 receptions for 595 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has 15 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended six passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (3-4) hosts Clinch County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Terry has an 82-yard touchdown reception in one game played this season. Manchester (2-4) hosts Mount Zion on Oct. 24.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-3) host St. James Performance Academy (Virginia) on Oct. 17.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 29 tackles (two for a loss) and a quarterback hurry this season. Spruce Creek (5-0) travels to University on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 23 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The Wolves (4-2) are at Lithia Springs on Friday.

