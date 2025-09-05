Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has eight tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery. He also has 10 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 67 yards on offense. Madison County (0-2) hosts Suwannee on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. Parker (3-0) travels to Mortimer Jordan on Sept. 12.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had nine tackles (two for a loss) and a sack in a win over Columbia. Carrollton (3-0) hosts Lithia Springs on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 37.3 yards on seven punts and has made 12 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-0) is at Milton on Sept. 12.

