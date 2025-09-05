Georgia Tech Logo
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
By
30 minutes ago

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 41st nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has an 11-yard touchdown reception for his only catch this season. He also has two tackles and a sack on defense. Kell (2-1) is at Wheeler on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has seven tackles (four for a loss) two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (2-0) is at Marietta on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 13 tackles (six for a loss) and three sacks. Osceola (1-1) travels to Winter Haven on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has seven receptions for 46 yards. The Wolves (0-2) host Toombs County on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has eight tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery. He also has 10 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 67 yards on offense. Madison County (0-2) hosts Suwannee on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. Parker (3-0) travels to Mortimer Jordan on Sept. 12.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had nine tackles (two for a loss) and a sack in a win over Columbia. Carrollton (3-0) hosts Lithia Springs on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 37.3 yards on seven punts and has made 12 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-0) is at Milton on Sept. 12.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 197.7 yards per game and total 400.3 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (0-3) hosts Lovejoy on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel did not record any stats in a season-opening win over St. Joseph’s Prep. American Heritage hosts Chaminade-Madonna on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales had six tackles (one for a loss) and a quarterback hurry in a season-opening win over St. Joseph’s Prep on Aug. 22. American Heritage hosts Chaminade-Madonna on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has recorded one tackle this season. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (0-2) plays at Washington (Ohio) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson and Marist were shut out against Jefferson in a season-opening loss Aug. 15. Marist (1-1) is at Northview on Sept. 12.

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker is sidelined with an injury. Allatoona travels to South Paulding on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, and five tackles (2.5 for a loss). Brooks County (0-2) hosts Worth County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Manchester is 0-2 with losses at Harris County and Upson-Lee, respectively. Terry and the Blue Devils host Macon County on Friday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has five tackles (one for a loss) this season. First Academy (0-2) is at Treasure Coast on Thursday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 13 tackles in two games this season. Spruce Creek (2-0) is at Creekside on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 13 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (0-2) host Toombs County on Friday.

