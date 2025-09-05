Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.
Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 41st nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has an 11-yard touchdown reception for his only catch this season. He also has two tackles and a sack on defense. Kell (2-1) is at Wheeler on Friday.
Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has seven tackles (four for a loss) two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (2-0) is at Marietta on Friday.
Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 13 tackles (six for a loss) and three sacks. Osceola (1-1) travels to Winter Haven on Friday.
Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has seven receptions for 46 yards. The Wolves (0-2) host Toombs County on Friday.