Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.
Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 40th nationally and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (3-2) hosts Columbia on Friday.
Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has 14 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (4-0) hosts Pebblebrook on Friday.
Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 19 tackles (10 for a loss), five sacks and six quarterback hurries. Osceola (3-1) travels to Jones on Friday.
Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (2-2) host Alexander on Friday.
Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 15 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 9-for-18 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception, has 27 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (1-3) travels to Bay on Friday.
Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 11 catches for 160 yards and five touchdowns. Parker (4-0) travels to Carrollton on Friday.
CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading nine tackles and a sack in a win over Gainesville on Friday. Carrollton (4-0) hosts Parker (Ala.) on Friday.
Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on seven punts and has made 16 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-1) hosts Hebron Christian on Friday.
Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 213.3 yards per game and total 397 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (0-4) hosts Perry on Friday.
Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 11 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns and also is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. American Heritage (1-2) hosts Central on Friday.
Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 20 tackles (four for a loss), three sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (1-2) hosts Central on Friday.
Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 13 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-2) hosts Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday.
Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson has three carries for 33 yards and four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Richerson has 10 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks, a forced fumble, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and has blocked an extra-point attempt. Marist (2-1) plays at Druid Hills on Friday.
Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker has 13 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Allatoona (2-3) plays at Dalton on Friday.
Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 19 carries for 36 yards, and has 15 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns on offense. He has nine tackles (5.5 for a loss) on defense. Brooks County (1-3) travels to Pierce County on Friday.
Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No stats have been reported for Terry so far this season. Manchester is 1-3 and hosts Chapel Hill on Friday.
Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (2-2) plays at Venice on Friday.
Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 13 tackles this season. Spruce Creek (4-0) hosts Titusville on Friday.
Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 19 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolves (2-2) host Alexander on Friday.