Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 40th nationally and 10th in the ACC.
Allatoona’s Xavier Rucker celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a GHSA High School Football game between Kell and Allatoona at Allatoona High School in Acworth, GA, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Jenn Finch)
By
28 minutes ago

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (3-2) hosts Columbia on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has 14 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (4-0) hosts Pebblebrook on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 19 tackles (10 for a loss), five sacks and six quarterback hurries. Osceola (3-1) travels to Jones on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (2-2) host Alexander on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 15 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 9-for-18 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception, has 27 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (1-3) travels to Bay on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 11 catches for 160 yards and five touchdowns. Parker (4-0) travels to Carrollton on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading nine tackles and a sack in a win over Gainesville on Friday. Carrollton (4-0) hosts Parker (Ala.) on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on seven punts and has made 16 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-1) hosts Hebron Christian on Friday.

Bobby Dodd Stadium crowds growing as Georgia Tech racks up wins

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 213.3 yards per game and total 397 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (0-4) hosts Perry on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 11 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns and also is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. American Heritage (1-2) hosts Central on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 20 tackles (four for a loss), three sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (1-2) hosts Central on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 13 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-2) hosts Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson has three carries for 33 yards and four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Richerson has 10 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks, a forced fumble, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and has blocked an extra-point attempt. Marist (2-1) plays at Druid Hills on Friday.

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker has 13 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Allatoona (2-3) plays at Dalton on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 19 carries for 36 yards, and has 15 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns on offense. He has nine tackles (5.5 for a loss) on defense. Brooks County (1-3) travels to Pierce County on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No stats have been reported for Terry so far this season. Manchester is 1-3 and hosts Chapel Hill on Friday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (2-2) plays at Venice on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 13 tackles this season. Spruce Creek (4-0) hosts Titusville on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 19 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolves (2-2) host Alexander on Friday.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

