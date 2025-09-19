Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 40th nationally and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (3-2) hosts Columbia on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has 14 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (4-0) hosts Pebblebrook on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 19 tackles (10 for a loss), five sacks and six quarterback hurries. Osceola (3-1) travels to Jones on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (2-2) host Alexander on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 15 tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 9-for-18 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception, has 27 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (1-3) travels to Bay on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 11 catches for 160 yards and five touchdowns. Parker (4-0) travels to Carrollton on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had a team-leading nine tackles and a sack in a win over Gainesville on Friday. Carrollton (4-0) hosts Parker (Ala.) on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 34.5 yards on seven punts and has made 16 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-1) hosts Hebron Christian on Friday.

